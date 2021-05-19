Crashed truck causes delays on Brynderwyn Hills

A truck on its side has caused significant delays on the Bryderwyn Hills (pictured). Photo / File

Motorists headed over the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland can expect delays this evening after a container truck collided side-on with a bank.

The minor crash occurred around 3pm today just south of the Brynderwyn Hills and has caused the closure of State Highway One near Artillery Rd in Waipū.

A police spokesman said there would be significant delays as the road remained closed while they removed the truck currently stuck on its side up against the bank.

A detour is in place for heavy vehicles and northbound traffic via SH12 and SH14.

Light vehicles only headed southbound can turn onto Shoemaker Rd, travel through Mangawhai to reach Kaiwaka Mangawhai Rd and from there continue to SH1.

Heavy vehicles use this route Northbound and reverse. Northbound: Turn onto SH12, right onto SH14 and continue to SH1.