Crank Up day fun for all at Whangārei Museum

Five-year-old George Dickson gets to grips with the controls on one of the bulldozers on display at the Crank Up day at Whangārei Museum.

Five-year-old George Dickson gets to grips with the controls on one of the bulldozers on display at the Crank Up day at Whangārei Museum.

There was plenty of fun, entertainment, big machines and noise at the annual Crank Up day at Whangārei Museum on Saturday.

Hosted at the Maunu museum at Kiwi North by the Northland Vintage Machinery Club, the day saw plenty of fun for young and old, with tractor parades, plenty of noise and smoke as the motors roared into life.

The club holds the event so people can see some of the old tractors and bulldozers they have and have restored over the years. The club is in the process of adding a top floor to its display shed.

Here are some images from the day.

Nathan Corbett, 2, at the wheel of a Farmall tractor and is watched over by dad Tim.

SUP300321NADcrankup2.JPG

Nathan Corbett, 2, at the wheel of a Farmall tractor and is watched over by dad Tim.

SUP300321NADcrankup3.JPG

James and Phoebe Watts, from Kamo, look at home on this red Farmall tractor.

SUP300321NADcrankup4.JPG

Watching the wood splitting is from left Seb Backhurst, 2, with nana Sue Leathwick, Libby Leathwick, Toby Leathwick, 11, and pop John Leathwick and Maddy Backhurst at front in pink jersey.

SUP300321NADcrankup5.JPG

Members of the Vintage Machinery Club from left Neville Edge, Butch Henwood, Ryan Meads and Dick Thorburn take a closer look at the firewood saw built in 1907.

SUP300321NADcrankup6.JPG

The noise was a bit too loud for Imogen Trask, who is nearly two, and was with mum Monique.

SUP300321NADcrankup7.JPG

Ryan Meads on a Fordson machine in the parade of tractors.

James and Phoebe Watts, from Kamo, look at home on this red Farmall tractor.

Watching the wood splitting are Seb Backhurst, 2 (left), with nana Sue Leathwick, Libby Leathwick, Toby Leathwick, 11, and pop John Leathwick and Maddy Backhurst at front in pink jersey.

Members of the Vintage Machinery Club, Neville Edge (left), Butch Henwood, Ryan Meads and Dick Thorburn take a closer look at the firewood saw built in 1907.

The noise was a bit too loud for Imogen Trask, who is nearly two, and was with mum Monique.