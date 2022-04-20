Vaccinations are available till 7 pm today at Whangārei's Northland Events Centre - 51 Okara Drive. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Thirty-four people remain in hospital with Covid-19 in Northland, according to the district health board's latest announcement.

The Northland DHB reported 448 new Covid cases in the region for the 24-hours up to 6am on Thursday. Of those, 246 are located in Whangārei, 160 in the Far North, and 42 in Kaipara.

There are currently 2569 active cases in Northland and 25,661 people have recovered from the virus.

Getting tested



Vaccinations

Vaccinations are available today at district health board sites in Kerikeri (1 Sammaree Place - until 7pm); Dargaville (Normanby St - until 3pm) and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre - until 7pm).

A list of today's vaccination times, as well as Māori provider vaccination details, is available on the Northland DHB website.

Bookings are compulsory for people seeking the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Testing availability

Testing is available throughout the region. However, the district health board has said people wanting a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre will be screened on arrival to determine which test is most appropriate.

They advised people may be given a rapid antigen test (RAT) instead.

Testing centres open today until 3pm are Kaitāia (Matthews Ave); Dargaville Hospital; Whangārei (Winger Cres); and Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd).

For COVID-19 testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/getting-tested/northland-testing-locations/