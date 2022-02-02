Northland recorded 14 new Covid cases today - the highest number since the Omicron outbreak began.

Fourteen new cases were announced in the region. Eleven of these are located in Kerikeri, Kaitāia, and Whangārei, according to the Ministry of Health's 1pm statement.

Nine of the cases are linked to existing cases and investigations are underway to determine the links for two.

The three remaining cases reside in Northland but were originally allocated to Auckland's total.

However, the ministry said they were being transferred for management to the Northland public health unit.

Of these cases, two are linked and one is yet to be connected to the outbreak.

Northland District Health Board data showed there are currently 45 active cases of Covid-19 in Northland from a total of 160, with none of the active cases in hospital.

So far in the latest outbreak, 115 have been released from isolation.

There has been one new Northland location of interest made public on Thursday.

Anyone who visited Briscoes in Kerikeri on Saturday, January 29 between 11.15am and 12.45pm are asked to self-monitor for Covid symptoms 10 days after the exposure event.

If symptoms develop, people should get tested and stay home until they receive a negative result.

Overall, there are 147 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 44 at the border.

Today's new cases are in Northland (14), Auckland (90), Waikato (15), Lakes (9), Bay of Plenty (8), Hawke's Bay (7) and the Capital and Coast region (4).

The seven day rolling average for community cases is now 113, and the seven day rolling average of border cases is 47.

Thirteen people are in hospital with Covid-19, but none are in intensive care. Of those in hospital, one is in North Shore, five are at Middlemore, two are in Auckland, three are in Rotorua, one is in Hawke's Bay and one is in Wellington. The average age of those in hospital is 56.