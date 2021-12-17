Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Whangārei stroke survivors unexpectedly turned away from much needed hydrotherapy

Bob Muir, who is recovering from a stroke, says the hydrotherapy pool is "very beneficial" to his health. Photo / Tania Whyte

A group of stroke survivors were unexpectedly turned away from the Whangārei Aquatic Centre after their regular hydrotherapy pool sessions suddenly ceased without explanation.

The Stroke Foundation, which hires the pool for the sessions, regrets people weren't informed prior to showing up last week with carers or via specially arranged transport.

The Foundation has since indicated the Government vaccine mandate for health practitioners had disrupted the final two hydrotherapy sessions of the year run by a single physiotherapist.



On October 23, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced all healthcare, disability, education, and prison workers needed to have a first dose of the vaccine by November 15 and are required to be fully vaccinated by January 1.

"Because of the nature of their work, these groups are all at particular risk of being infected with Covid-19, and of passing it on to the vulnerable groups they work with, as well as whānau, and members of the wider community."

Whangārei's Bob Muir has attended the hydrotherapy sessions for the last six months to help him recover from a stroke two and a half years ago.

He was angry that he and about five others weren't told of the classes' fate and how arduous it had been to sort out since.

"What happened was the Stroke Foundation didn't tell anybody. We all arrived at the pool and weren't allowed in ... no one told us anything. The carers weren't even told," Muir said.

It wasn't about vaccination for Muir.

"If people don't want to get vaccinated that's their problem," he said.

"My intention is to get another physio in there and I was frustrated because I wasn't getting any help from anybody ... it's all very disappointing."

The Whangārei Aquatic Centre hydrotherapy pool is hired by the Stroke Foundation to run sessions for stroke survivors. Photo / Tania Whyte

Muir can now only use the hydrotherapy pool when it's open to the public and has few swimmers.

He enters the water himself with the help of hand railings which can become "very awkward" when the pool's crowded.

And there were no other available hydrotherapy pools in Whangārei, Muir said.

"When we get into the water it's very beneficial to me and the other people as you'd be surprised the amount of movement we can get. But now we're missing out ... we're copping it big time."

Stroke Foundation Northern Region general manager Don Scandrett said the organisation was committed to finding a replacement provider in the new year.

"We regret that information regarding the cancellation wasn't provided to all participants of the session, causing inconvenience and disappointment to our stroke-affected community in Whangārei that rely on these sessions."

Whangārei had a limited pool of available physiotherapists experienced in hydrotherapy, according to an industry source.

Protecting the health and wellbeing of the Stroke Foundation's community from Covid was paramount for the charity.

"At the Stroke Foundation, we are committed to protecting our stroke-affected community from Covid-19 as they are extremely vulnerable to adverse outcomes," Scandrett said.

"For this reason, the Stroke Foundation follows the Government mandate and, as a result, cannot continue the hydrotherapy sessions at the moment."

Scandrett said apart from the Whangārei hydrotherapy sessions, there had been minimal disruption to the charity's services because of the vaccine mandate.