Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine 'just another prick in arm' for Whangārei aged care resident

Jane Mander resident Marguerite Wilson (with clinical manager Shalimar Bawayan, right), along with husband Bruce, were among the first to receive their Covid vaccine yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Around 97 per cent of Jane Mander Retirement Village's approximate 500 population were vaccinated for Covid-19 over two days this week.

The retirement village was among 13 Northland residential aged-care facilities to administer the vaccine to its residents so far. Jane Mander Retirement Village clinical manager Shalimar Bawayan said the 180 residents of the care centre were vaccinated on Thursday, followed by 300 people yesterday, comprising independent residents and staff. Everything had gone smoothly and most of those remaining were awaiting doctors' advice.

Townhouse residents Marguerite and Bruce Wilson, who moved into Jane Mander in December last year, were among the first to receive their vaccines yesterday, with Bruce describing it as "just another prick in the arm".

"We've been getting our flu vaccine for 25 years now and have never had a cold or the flu since. We've had some pretty extreme ones [vaccinations] for travelling overseas and this was just another prick in the arm – you don't really notice it."

The former farming and orchardist couple, who are in their 70s, spent last year's lockdown at their home in the Bay of Islands, describing it as "a lonely experience".

"But you never feel lonely here," said Bruce.

He described the organisation of the vaccination distribution at Jane Mander as "absolutely superb" and he and Marguerite felt fine after.

"As well as protecting ourselves, we're protecting others. I'd hate to be a carrier for something like this."

Jane Mander was among the first residential aged-care facilities in Northland to administer Covid vaccines. Photo / Tania Whyte

As of 8am yesterday, 20,171 doses had been administered so far in Northland. Of that total, 14,126 people had received their first dose of the vaccine and 6045 had completed innoculation with their second dose. Those aged 60-plus made up 56.5 per cent of the Northland figure.

All 24 aged-care facilities in Northland have booked for the vaccination rollout for their residents, with 13 of these having held vaccination event days and two completing their vaccinations.

Northland DHB said Covid clinics would continue next week in Whangārei, Dargaville, Kerikeri, Kaitaia, and Kaikohe. Māori health providers will also be setting up clinics to vaccinate people within their rohe next week. Further information can be found at: www.northlanddhb.org.nz

