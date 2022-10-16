Councillors join in the fun at Diwali celebrations in Whangārei

Whangārei mayor-elect Vince Cocurullo, right, with wife Lee and Northland Indian Association board member Ralph Correa. Photo / Supplied / Langwoods Event & Commercial Photography

A fusion of Indian and Māori dance was among the entertainment acts enjoyed by more than 200 people during the popular Diwali celebrations in Whangārei over the weekend.

The Northland Indian Association organised the event at the Capitaine Bougainville Theatre on Saturday and acknowledged its partnership with the tangata whenua at the outset.

Kaumatua and Whangārei mayoral candidate Shaquille Shortland said a karakia before the two-hour programme started.

Whangārei mayor-elect Vince Cocurullo joined the performers on stage to showcase his dancing skills. Photo / Supplied / Langwoods Event & Commercial Photography

Among those that attended - and danced - were Whangārei mayor-elect Vince Cocurullo and councillors Nick Connop, Carol Peters, Marie Olsen and Scott McKenzie.

Association board member Ralph Correa said normally his members would serve a buffet lunch or dinner during Diwali, but because most of the suitable venues have been booked out for the Women's Rugby World Cup, they had to opt for the theatre.

Professional dance tutor Monisha Kumar performing a Bollywood dance with her troop from Auckland. Photo / Supplied / Langwoods Event & Commercial Photography

Monisha Kumar Dance Company from Auckland wowed the crowd with Bollywood dances, and five young boys from Whangārei performed a South Indian dance.