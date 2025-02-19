Far North District Council water treatment supervisor Regan Jones tastes the cool, clear water from the Sweetwaters Aquifer that is finally flowing through Kaitāia Water Treatment Plant. Also present are representatives from the council, Ventia, United Civil and Veolia, which installed the treatment membrane at the plant.

Far North District Council water treatment supervisor Regan Jones tastes the cool, clear water from the Sweetwaters Aquifer that is finally flowing through Kaitāia Water Treatment Plant. Also present are representatives from the council, Ventia, United Civil and Veolia, which installed the treatment membrane at the plant.

Cool, clear water from the Sweetwater Aquifer is finally flowing through Kaitāia taps, after five years, several missed delivery dates and more than $17 million spent.

Far North District Council started the Sweetwaters project in 2011, with the scheme gathering pace after the 2020 drought that hit Northland.

It was designed to provide clean drinking water for Kaitāia and surrounds and do away with the need to take water from the vulnerable Awanui River. The situation got so bad that water tanks had to be placed in Kaitāia as the Awanui River ran extremely low during the drought.

But the project has been dogged with problems and has now soaked up $17m of ratepayer money, with the council insiders saying the final cost is likely to top $20m, but the council denies it will reach that level. It’s missed two deadlines over the past two years to deliver the water, but the council says the long wait is finally over.

FNDC head of infrastructure Tanya Proctor said water from the aquifer was now in the town’s water reservoir so was now “in the mix” for Kaitāia’s drinking water.