A 21-year-old jailed for raping a seven-year-old girl when he was a teenager, will serve 10 months less time following a successful appeal for more youth discount. Photo / file

A man jailed for raping a seven-year-old girl when he was 14 or 15 has had his sentence reduced on appeal by 10 months.

An original prison term of five-and-a-half years was replaced by one of four years, eight months, after the Court of Appeal found the original sentence was manifestly excessive because it did not allow for enough discount for youth.

The Appeal Court upped the 20 per cent discount given to 30 per cent - the top of the range typically given for youth factors.

But while the Court agreed there should have been more discount for youth, it dismissed an appeal against conviction itself and an appeal that the original sentence starting point of eight-and-a-half years was too high.

The man cannot be named for legal reasons. He was 21 when he stood trial in the Whangārei District Court last year, when a jury found him guilty of two charges of sexual violation by rape – one of them representative of at least two further offences. He was acquitted of a further singular rape allegation.

The girl involved had been in his mother's foster care. She was placed there after displaying behavioural issues, including sexualised behaviour, in a previous foster situation.

House rules and sleeping arrangements were designed to manage the situation. The girl and the teen each had separate bedrooms while his mother and her female partner shared a room.

The teen's offending allegedly started two months later, the first incident coinciding with his mother starting a night-shift job. The singular charge of which the teen was found guilty applied to this offence.

The defence was that the offending never happened and there was no opportunity for it to have happened.

Appealing the allowance for youth discount, counsel Scott Brickell argued the 20 per cent discount given was out of step with comparable cases.

Brickell said a 30 per cent discount was appropriate to mark the man's age at the time of the offending, his age at the time of sentencing, the impact of a long sentence on such a young man and his good prospects of rehabilitation.

The offending was opportunistic rather than premeditated – an impulsive response to the opportunity that presented itself and that impulsivity reflected the teen's age, Brickell said.

A long sentence imposed on the 21-year-old for offending committed when he was 15 could be crushing and there should have been recognition of the prospects for rehabilitation, he said.

Crown counsel Emma Hoskin argued against an increased discount saying the offending was not impacted by many of the youth-related attributes often focused on, such as susceptibility to negative influences, peer pressure, or impulsivity.

She said the level of discount already given was appropriate to reflect the impact of long sentences on young offenders and a young person's greater capacity for rehabilitation. And, she believed the man's prospects of rehabilitation were not as favourable as those in other cases as he was described in a pre-sentence report as having a "nonchalant attitude towards the offences and no remorse or concern for his victim".

The Appeal Court said the case warranted a 30 per cent discount. The Court also took into account the man had no history of offending either before or after this.

At the time of sentencing, he had a reasonable education on which to build a productive life, a supportive partner, a mother and a stepmother. In those circumstances, there must be a prospect of rehabilitation, notwithstanding concerns raised in the pre-sentence report and the man's high risk of reoffending due to his continued denial of the offending. His denial did not necessarily preclude the possibility of rehabilitation, the Court of Appeal said.