Potaka said was a serious invasion issue like Mycoplasma bovis or freshwater golden clams, where a joint response was needed.

Eradicating the cattle disease from New Zealand led to one of the country’s biggest biosecurity responses costing $880 million over a decade. Around $12m has been spent on New Zealand’s freshwater gold clam invasion to date.

Potaka said he would be speaking to Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard upon his return to Wellington, his efforts supporting biosecurity efforts.

The Conservation Minister met Te Rāwhiti hapū working to fight the caulerpa invasion so he could visit kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face).

“It was important for me to be here to see people on the ground dealing with it on a daily basis.”

Potaka had never seen caulerpa first-hand and said it was worse than he had imagined.

The tonnes of caulerpa washed up onto Omākiwi Cove and Whiorau Bay are now heaped into huge 150 metre-long piles, originally up to 1.8m high, at the head of these beaches.

About 500 tonnes of exotic seaweed caulerpa was moved from the beaches at Omakiwi Bay to above the high tide mark.

Locals rushed to remove the seaweed from the shoreline before it washed back out to sea creating huge new infestations.

He said exotic caulerpa was a massive incursion and the Government was taking steps to deal with it, but getting rid of it would not be a one-shot wonder.

Caulerpa’s effects went beyond the environment as it impacted the economy and intersected with identity, culture and society.

He said the time and resources the community had put into fighting caulerpa was impressive.

Potaka also met Bay of Islands ocean engineer Andrew Johnson in Paihia.

Johnson is leading the development of New Zealand’s first large-scale underwater tractor unit for removing caulerpa infestations from the sea floor. This work was recently boosted with a $6.2m Government grant.

Potaka said innovation such as this was something he was particularly interested in.

He said Northland/Te Tai Tokerau was a beautiful place everybody should visit. Dealing with caulerpa was important in that context.

Exotic caulerpa was first identified in New Zealand at Great Barrier Island in 2021. Its first mainland infestation was confirmed in the Bay of Islands in 2023.

