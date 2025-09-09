Advertisement
Conflict at Northland Regional Council top table investigated

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
5 mins to read

Northland Regional Council chairman Geoff Crawford with deputy chairwoman Tui Shortland. Photo / NRC

Complaints of stalking, racial discrimination and privacy breaches made against Northland Regional Council’s chair have all been dismissed.

Council deputy-chair Tui Shortland made two April and June 2025 codes of conduct complaints against chair Geoff Crawford.

Lawyer Lizzy Wiessing’s two reviews into Shortland’s allegations have now been released under an

