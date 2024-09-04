Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Compliance operation sees Northland minors sold alcohol

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Minors were sold alcohol in Kaipara and Hokianga in a recent police compliance operation. Photo / 123rf

Northland police and the region’s Public Health Service are disappointed at the results of a recent Controlled Purchase Operation [CPO] targeting the sale of alcohol to minors.

In a two-day operation, 28 outlets were tested by underage volunteers aged 17 who tried to buy alcohol.

Two sales resulted in the Hokianga and Kaipara areas.

Police alcohol harm prevention officer for Kerikeri Michelle Row said 10 premises were tested in the Hokianga district and despite an improvement since the last operation, “one sale is too many”.

“It is expected all outlets should have good systems and processes for checking for underage, especially when operating in our vulnerable communities.

As a community, we need to have confidence that license holders will not sell alcohol to our youth.”

Of 18 premises tested in Kaipara, one sale took place.

Sergeant Tai Patrick said applicants with licenses to sell alcohol should have the appropriate systems and procedures in place to prevent the sale of alcohol to those underage.

“I continue to emphasise that anyone attempting to purchase alcohol products who looks under 25, staff must ask for identification.

”No identification, no sale - it is that simple.”

Sales to underagers could result in a suspension of liquor licenses for a number of days.

Both police and the National Public Health Service continue to urge all licensed premises to remain vigilant when selling alcohol products.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

