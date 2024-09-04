Minors were sold alcohol in Kaipara and Hokianga in a recent police compliance operation. Photo / 123rf

Minors were sold alcohol in Kaipara and Hokianga in a recent police compliance operation. Photo / 123rf

Northland police and the region’s Public Health Service are disappointed at the results of a recent Controlled Purchase Operation [CPO] targeting the sale of alcohol to minors.

In a two-day operation, 28 outlets were tested by underage volunteers aged 17 who tried to buy alcohol.

Two sales resulted in the Hokianga and Kaipara areas.

Police alcohol harm prevention officer for Kerikeri Michelle Row said 10 premises were tested in the Hokianga district and despite an improvement since the last operation, “one sale is too many”.

“It is expected all outlets should have good systems and processes for checking for underage, especially when operating in our vulnerable communities.