The scene in Kaitaia’s Knights The Jewellers store after a youth allegedly smashed a cabinet with a hammer and ran off with some watches on Thursday morning, prompting quick action from some locals to stop him.

The scene in Kaitaia’s Knights The Jewellers store after a youth allegedly smashed a cabinet with a hammer and ran off with some watches on Thursday morning, prompting quick action from some locals to stop him.

A Kaitāia robbery where the alleged thief used a hammer to smash glass cabinets to steal watches has restored one of the store’s directors’ faith in humanity after two elderly locals confronted, chased and led to a man being arrested.

Far North identity Monty Knight said the Knights The Jewellers store on Commerce St was targeted in an alleged smash and grab on Thursday, while his daughter Adeline, who now owns the store, was having birthday celebrations with staff.

Knight said as it was her birthday, and fitting with the company tradition, she shouted staff morning tea.

As they were tucking into the birthday treats just before 11 am, a young male entered the shop, used a hammer to smash a glass display cabinet, grabbed watches and took off.

He said it was a scary ordeal for Adeline which angered him - he was in Auckland at the time - but it was what happened next that made the bad news story into good news.

‘’He came into the shop and just started smashing the cabinet, grabbed some watches and ran out. But as he got out a man in the street, who was aged about 65, tackled him in an attempt to stop him. The man sadly injured his knee in the scuffle, and ended up being taken to hospital,’’ he said.

Another man, who would also be in that age bracket, who was with his grandkids, gave chase.

“He told his grandkids to pick up the watches, which the guy was dropping as he fled, and he followed him. The kids came back with all the watches they had picked up.’’

A short time later, police arrived and a youth was arrested.

‘’It was a bad news story, but it turned into a good news story. It’s really restored my faith in people. They are locals and they were not prepared to stand by and let this happen - they are real heroes

“I want people to know that we’ve got wonderful people in Kaitāia and the Far North and this shows just how great they are. They saw this happening and weren’t going to just stand there and watch.’’

Knight said the store was started by his parents in 1931 - he then ran it for many years before Adeline took over - and in all those 92 years, this was the first time there had been a smash and grab.

‘’It was a bit of a worry for me. I was in Auckland at the time and got a call from the security company telling me the (store’s) silent alarm had gone off.

“So I rang Adeline and she was saying ‘we’re in the middle of a smash and grab’. So the police were called, but before they could get there these two brave men did their best to stop him.’’

Knight was now working out how he could thank the men for their sterling efforts. Most of the watches were returned, but by edition time on Friday, two were still outstanding.

Police received a report at 11.10 am on Thursday that a male youth had entered commercial premises on Commerce St, Kaitāia, and smashed a display cabinet with a hammer.

‘’He has stolen a number of items but has been confronted by a witness near the scene and has then voluntarily handed back the property he sought to take. He has subsequently been located by police and arrested.

“Charges are pending. A male in the shop was injured in the incident and was transported to hospital by Hato Hone St John with moderate injuries,’’ the spokesperson said.

Knight though is just happy that none of the store’s staff was hurt and that the alleged thief had been caught - and that his community was prepared to take a stand to stop the theft.



