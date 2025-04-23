Advertisement
Commemorating Anzac Day 2025: Northland service details and times

The Field of Remembrance at Waitangi Treaty Grounds has 569 crosses, one for each member of the Maori Battalion who didn’t make it home. Photo / NZME

The country will come together on Friday to commemorate Anzac Day.

While the day recognises the 2779 New Zealand soldiers and more than 8700 Australian troops who died at Gallipoli, commemorations serve as a wider remembrance for all those who have served their country in times of war.

The red poppy worn on April 25 has become a symbol for this remembrance and is recognised the world over.

Shops are closed until 1pm. Bay of Islands tourism hotspot Paihia is exempt from the trading restrictions.

Where can you commemorate Anzac Day in Northland?

Far North

Broadwood - 11am, AMP Hall.

Herekino – 10.30am, Herekino Memorial Hall.

Hōreke - 6am, Monument.

Houhora - 11am, Houhora Cemetery

Kāeo - 6am, Whangaroa Memorial Hall, then 10am community service.

Kaikohe - 5.45am Assemble New World carpark before proceeding to Kaikohe Memorial Hall.

Kaitāia - 6am, Remembrance Park.

Karikari - 11am, Karikari Community Hall.

Kawakawa - 6am, Cenotaph, Johnson Park, then civil parade, 8.45am, assemble at the museum, Wynyard St.

Kerikeri - 5.45am, Kerikeri Domain, civil service at 9.45am.

Thousands will attend Anzac Day commemorations across the Far North, with youth leading the way, such as Kerikeri, above.
Mangamuka - 6am, Mangamuka Marae.

Mangōnui - 11am, Waterfront Dr War Memorial.

Mitimiti - 6am at Te Kura o Mātihetihe.

Ōkaihau - 11am, Ōkaihau Community Hall.

Ōpononi - 11am, Manea Footsteps of Kupe carpark.

Otaua - 5.30am Pukerata Marae.

Paihia - 6.20am at Paihia waterfront.

Panguru - 5.30am at Hato Pētera Church, Panguru.

Rāwene - 9am, Rāwene RSA Cemetery.

Russell - 7am. Dawn service at Rāwhiti Marae, 9.30am Long Beach cemetery service, 11am civic service at village green.

Te Kao - 11am, Potahi Marae and War Memorial.

Te Waimate - 5am Tauwhara Marae.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds - 5pm, Upper Treaty Grounds.

Waimā - 8am, Waimā Monument.

Whirinaki - 6am, Whirinaki Memorial Monument.

Whangārei

Whangārei - 6am, Laurie Hall Park.

Many attend Whangārei's dawn service in Laurie Hall carpark. Photo / NZME
Maungaturoto - 6am, Maungaturoto Memorial Hall View St.

Pakotai - 6am, Te Tārai o Rāhiri Marae.

Hikurangi - 8.30am at the corner of Monument Rd and Tahiwi Rd.

Mangakāhia - 6am Te Tarai o Rahiri Marae, Pakotai.

Maunu - 10am, Maunu Cemetery.

Te Kamo - 10am, Te Kamo War Memorial Hall at Boswell St.

Waipu - 10.40am, Nova Scotia Dr.

Maungakaramea - 11am, Maungakaramea Hall.

Kaipara

Dargaville - 6am, Dargaville RSA (Mt Wesley) Cemetery, followed by a civil service at the RSA green at 11am.

Kaiwaka - 10am, Hakarau RSA on Settlement Rd.

Ruawai - 10.30am, Ruawai War Memorial Hall.

Matakohe - 10.30am, Matakohe Kauri Museum.

* Note: This list is based on information provided on the national RSA website and details submitted to the Advocate.

