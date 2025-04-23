The Field of Remembrance at Waitangi Treaty Grounds has 569 crosses, one for each member of the Maori Battalion who didn’t make it home. Photo / NZME

The Field of Remembrance at Waitangi Treaty Grounds has 569 crosses, one for each member of the Maori Battalion who didn’t make it home. Photo / NZME

The country will come together on Friday to commemorate Anzac Day.

While the day recognises the 2779 New Zealand soldiers and more than 8700 Australian troops who died at Gallipoli, commemorations serve as a wider remembrance for all those who have served their country in times of war.

The red poppy worn on April 25 has become a symbol for this remembrance and is recognised the world over.

Shops are closed until 1pm. Bay of Islands tourism hotspot Paihia is exempt from the trading restrictions.

Where can you commemorate Anzac Day in Northland?