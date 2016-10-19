Advertisement
Coastal winery, Sailfish Cove, on the market

By Nick Unkovich
Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Sailfish Cove overlooks the Poor Knights Islands and sits above the Tutukaka coastline.

A Tutukaka winery is for sale.

Sailfish Cove may be a small family-owned vineyard but it's one that overlooks the renowned Poor Knights Islands and sits above the Tutukaka coast - a coastline that National Geographic Traveller magazine rated as the one of the top three coastal destinations in the world.

Now the long-time owners, who are looking at retirement, are selling up the 12ha property where they first planted grapes back in 1995. Sailfish Cove has since produced a wide range of wines from pinot gris to shiraz.

Century 21 is marketing the property and spokeswoman Donna a'Beckett says the winery offers so much more than stunning panoramic views and good wine.

"There is well equipped and private holiday accommodation and the property's ideal for functions, particularly as a wedding venue. There are also hundreds of mature olives trees producing stunning olive oil.

"Blending in with the natural landscape while maximising views to the sea, the expansive two-storey architecturally designed residence includes a substantial three-bedroom home for the owner, a large indoor heated swimming pool, and separate two-bedroom self-contained guest accommodation.

The large wooden clifftop building also houses a functioning winery and cellar door which is open by appointment or for special events.

The 218 North Cable Way address has a CV of $2,330,000.

"It's great value for money because while we're selling this fabulous lifestyle property as a going concern, it comes complete with all the wine-making equipment and facilities that a modern-day boutique winery needs.

In fact, Sailfish Cove is effectively being sold for its property value alone, with all the plant and equipment being thrown in for no extra cost."

Ms a'Beckett says the current owners operate the vineyard with seasonal staff and bring in a wine maker for about six weeks a year.

Currently, Sailfish Cove Wines are available from a wide range of liquor stores, beach stores, restaurants and the Regent New World supermarket.

