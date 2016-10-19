Sailfish Cove overlooks the Poor Knights Islands and sits above the Tutukaka coastline.

A Tutukaka winery is for sale.

Sailfish Cove may be a small family-owned vineyard but it's one that overlooks the renowned Poor Knights Islands and sits above the Tutukaka coast - a coastline that National Geographic Traveller magazine rated as the one of the top three coastal destinations in the world.

Now the long-time owners, who are looking at retirement, are selling up the 12ha property where they first planted grapes back in 1995. Sailfish Cove has since produced a wide range of wines from pinot gris to shiraz.

Century 21 is marketing the property and spokeswoman Donna a'Beckett says the winery offers so much more than stunning panoramic views and good wine.

"There is well equipped and private holiday accommodation and the property's ideal for functions, particularly as a wedding venue. There are also hundreds of mature olives trees producing stunning olive oil.