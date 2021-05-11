Clear-out sale to help family after Kerikeri tragedy

Nalinee Giri's store, Jaffas Dressing Rooms, was a popular shopping destination in Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A huge clear-out sale in Kerikeri this weekend aims to be both a tribute to the late shop owner and a financial support for her family.

Nalinee Giri, the owner of Jaffas Dressing Rooms, in a pink house opposite Countdown on Kerikeri Rd, was well known in the town for her vibrant character and generosity, as well as her eclectic and colourful range of goods.

She also established what she called a ''give a little, take a little'' movement, stocking fridges outside her store with free food, clothing and books, and encouraging people to donate or take as they needed.

The 56-year-old died in tragic circumstances at Wharau Bay on April 13.

The one-off sale at Jaffas Dressing Rooms will run from 8.30am until at least 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday with the prices on all items significantly reduced.

Daughter Esha McCallion said the sale would also be a tribute to her mum and the huge number of friends she had made through the shop.

The aim was to sell everything during the weekend.

Items for sale would include new women's clothing, a selection of second-hand men's and women's clothing, jewellery, art (including framed prints and original paintings), knick-knacks, home decor and more.

Giri is survived by three children aged 17, 21 and 22.