Sixteen of the units will be owned by FNHL, which is project managing the build and the trust will own 12 of the units, while also managing the properties as a Community Housing Provider.
Twelve of the homes have been designed with manoeuvrability in mind – six are fully accessible for wheelchair use and six more will include accessibility elements such as fully accessible bathrooms and toilets, full level entry to units, as well as larger door widths, bedrooms and living areas.
The community housing project will build much-needed homes for Te Hiku residents aged over 50.
The addition of a Western Village at Claud Switzer Residential facility on South Rd, Kaitāia, will provide homes that support independent living, while encouraging health, well-being, and community among tenants.
The Far North population is projected to peak at 83,200 in 2049, but already 15.5% of residents live in overcrowded conditions. When it came to Māori - who make up almost half of the population - overcrowding was at 27.6%.
In March last year there were 480 applicants on the Public Housing Register, compared with 90 in March 2018.