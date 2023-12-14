Seniors ASAP Trust trustees, from left: Sally Raymond, Rachel Windle, Gail White and Emily King. Photo / Michael Cunningham

To celebrate Christmas, everyday for 12 days the Advocate is sharing with readers a Northland charity or organisation that supports those within the community. In turn, you can learn how best to help them this festive season. Today we speak to Seniors ASAP Trust.

Elder abuse is more common in Northland than people think but fortunately, families have been given an urgent helping hand with the establishment of the Seniors ASAP Trust.

Rachel Windle founded the trust in response to a gap in intervention services for elder abuse and neglect within the community. She said there is no adult protection service in New Zealand.

Windle said while the trust knew the need for a service such as theirs was high, they had been “absolutely overwhelmed” by the demand.

“We believe that, when working with older people who are unsafe, the priority must be doing the right thing at the right time and doing this ASAP because, for them, time is of the essence.”

Seniors ASAP Trust provides an intervention and education service for people, their families, communities and professionals. The trust offers advice, support, action and protection, Windle said.

The experienced social worker established the Whangārei-based trust with fellow trustees Sally Raymond-Paikea, Emily King, and Gail White.

“Three of our four trustees have expertise in providing intervention services for at risk older adults,” Windle said.

“All three social workers have experience in adult education and mentoring, which helps us provide intervention services as well as passing on our knowledge to as many people as possible.”

Windle said this allows them to enable the community to possess the skills and knowledge about how to intervene when they are worried for the safety of an older vulnerable person.

“We know that it is disempowering to witness or be aware of elder abuse and neglect, and feel helpless to make a difference.”

The trust believes there is a “place, space and responsibility” for everyone to contribute to the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable seniors.

Windle said they had been very fortunate to receive some funding grants since beginning but all four trustees still provide the majority of work on a voluntary basis.

During the times the trust has exhausted the funding received all of the work carried out has become completely voluntary.

" ... because, while the funding has ended, the demand for service has increased,” Windle said.

“This Christmas we ask for any financial donations that people would like to offer – these can be made using the donate tab on our website.”

But more importantly, she said, the trust continues to offer their services to anyone needing advice, support, action or protection at no cost.

“Please consider inviting us along to speak with your workplace or community group. This will help us all, as a community, keep our older people safe,” Windle said.