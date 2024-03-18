The Te Rarawa Children’s Day event earlier this month at Allen Bell/Parkdale Reserve in Kaitāia was a huge success.

The Te Rarawa Children’s Day event earlier this month at Allen Bell/Parkdale Reserve in Kaitāia was a huge success.

Children’s Day was celebrated in style by Te Rarawa, with a huge event held in Kaitāia earlier this month.

Co-ordinated by Te Rarawa and held at the Allen Bell/Parkdale Reserve, there were many activities, giveaways and kai on offer. Many went home with full bellies and lots of goodies.

The day was opened with karakia by Takapari Murray (Te Rarawa Kauri Ora team leader).

The park was abuzz before the 10am start with whānau turning out to enjoy and celebrate a fun day.

Te Rarawa hosted the event with games and activities such as moko kauae stencils, weaving, hair braiding, nailpainting, green light/red light game, tug-of-war, taonga takaro and a sensory space to just sit and relax under shade.

Te Rarawa’s MC of the day, Derek Ashley, kept everyone informed through announcements of competitions and what activities were available, as well as handing out giveaways, acknowledging sponsors and reminding all those present that everything was free.

A great range of music played in the background throughout the day with the help of Te Rarawa’s Kauri Ora Ranger, Jamie Brown.

Event co-ordinator Stacey Reddy said it is always pleasing to see so many happy faces throughout the day.

Children’s Day is all about the tamariki and there were plenty enjoying the Te Rarawa Children’s Day event earlier this month

“We would still like to see more providers, community groups and businesses getting involved or supporting this awesome yearly event. It is an opportunity for providers to promote and share what their service provides,” Reddy said.

“Bring your creativity to engage with and entertain our tamariki. If you haven’t been included or want to be part of future events, please contact us on (09)4080141 so we can ensure we have updated contact details.”

The youngsters were having a ball at Te Rarawa Children’s Day event in Kaitāia

Te Rarawa would like to thank and acknowledge everyone who contributed, participated and played a key role in making this Children’s Day a success for our community, whānau and most importantly our tamariki.

■ Children’s Day / Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki is a special day for celebrating children, held on the first Sunday of March each year. In most years, events are held up and down the country to bring families together and show how important children are in our community.

Kaitāia’s Allen Bell/Parkdale Reserve was abuzz with activity on Children’s Day.

Te Rarawa Children’s Day event earlier this month was all about ensuring the youngsters had a great time.