Celebrity start to new cruise ship season

The Celebrity Solstice moors in the Bay of Islands while its passengers experience the Northland lifestyle. Photo / Sandy Myhre

Almost 2000 foreign tourists have experienced the Bay of Islands as the cruise ship season kicked off in style this week with the Celebrity Solstice mooring in the bay.

Celebrity Solstice is one of the larger ships to visit the bay during the season, which will see 49 visits between now and the end of March. She's 318m long and 36m wide and although it is not yet the height of summer, she was just 150 passengers short of her 2850 capacity for her first visit.

The biggest ship visiting over summer is the Ovation of the Seas capable of carrying 4905 passengers. She completed her maiden voyage this year and will be anchored off Waitangi on January 12, 2017.

With no wharf big enough and because it's too shallow, Paihia is not a ship's port but a destination where ships anchor offshore. Passengers are then ferried to land by tender and in New Zealand the only other destination requiring offshore "parking" for ships is at Akaroa near Christchurch.

It was part of the reason why the Paihia Business Association initiated an Ambassador Programme several years ago - a team of volunteers who meet and greet those coming ashore.