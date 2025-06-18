The free, whānau-friendly event includes interactive art activities, light refreshments, and a chance to experience “Turumeke Harrington: Tā, Tau” – a new exhibition exploring connection to whenua (land), landscape and collective presence.

The Wairau Māori Art Gallery is located inside the Hundertwasser Art Centre in the Town Basin.

Light Up Hikurangi – Matariki Celebration, Hikurangi War Memorial Hall

Tomorrow, 4pm to 8pm.

Hikurangi will illuminate its village to celebrate Matariki.

Kaihaukai (feasting), indoor and outdoor markets, live performances, art displays, free rides for kids and storytime are all on offer.

Shops will stay open later and the village will welcome the new year with a community waiata (song) at 5pm.

Puke Kopipi Winter Planting, meeting at the Ngunguru Sports Complex

Tomorrow at 9.30am and Saturday at 2pm.

Join Puke Kopipi as it marks its 12th year of annual winter planting to help prevent erosion and mitigate climate change.

What’s needed? Good fitness, non-slip boots, and a sharp spade.

Phone 021 784653 to register your interest.

Building Bridges Between Puanga Matariki and Astronomy, Planetarium North in Maunu

Tomorrow and Saturday from 7pm.

Take a tour of the night sky and see where Puanga Matariki rises in late June as dawn breaks.

Experience what our ancestors felt when they first sighted it each year.

The event will run regardless of the weather as it is indoors.

Try to spot Puanga and Matariki in the night sky. Photo / NAIA Limited

Reflections on Life and Death – A Pause During Matariki Long Weekend at North Haven Hospice

Saturday, 2pm-4pm.

Reflections on Life and Death is a talk by Karen Te’o that invites people to pause and consider what truly matters.

Rooted in the themes of Matariki – remembrance, gratitude, and setting intentions – it offers a safe and meaningful space to reflect on life, loss and the legacy we want to leave behind.

The event promises not to be sombre but instead full of hope.

General admission is $20.

Cultural Songs That Say This Is Uniquely, Wonderful New Zealand, Whangārei Library

Saturday from 11am.

Whangārei Choral will be presenting a free half hour concert – a mix of English and te reo – as part of the Whangārei Puanga Matariki Festival.

Matariki Celebration of Kapa Haka, Music & Dance, Turner Centre, Kerikeri

Sunday from 6pm.

Experience kapa haka – haka, poi, choral pieces, action songs, and entry waiata – at this Ngāti Rēhia Community Kapa Haka Group hosted event.

Shapes in the Clouds – the premiere work by dancer, actor and stunt artist Andy Tilo-Faiaoga – will also take to the stage.

Tickets are pay what you can ($5). For more information visit eventfinda.co.nz.

Matariki ki Mangawhai, Te Whai Community Trust Mangawhai

Sunday, 12pm to 3pm.

Whether you’re a local, a holidaymaker, or travelling through Northland, you’re warmly invited to Matariki ki Mangawhai 2025.

The free community event boasts live music, hāngī, art, mirimiri (massage), kapa haka performances, food and more.

Please bring your own plate, cutlery and mug as well as cash for koha.