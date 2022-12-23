Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Like true beauty, fitness satisfaction radiates from inside

Carolyn Hansen
By
4 mins to read
Working out with a friend or spouse provides a chance to strengthen your relationship. Photo / 123rf

Working out with a friend or spouse provides a chance to strengthen your relationship. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

Many people wonder how to find the motivation to exercise and eat healthy. What and where is this special motivation thing you need to get yourself out of bed and out the door to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate