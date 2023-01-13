Carolyn Hansen: Super-seeds will boost your health

Flaxseed and chia seeds. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

There are two little seeds that can offer you incredible benefits - everything from unbelievable good health to high energy and effortless weight loss, just by replacing about half of the processed or refined foods you presently eat.

Often called ‘ancient super-foods of the future’, these tiny but mighty warriors are flaxseed and chia seed.

Flaxseeds are being tagged as the new wonder food by many because they carry one of the biggest nutrient payloads on the planet. Reminiscent of grains (although not a grain itself), the vitamin and mineral profiles are similar. But when it comes to fiber, antioxidants and those important omega-3 acids, flaxseed is a clear winner.

First cultivated in Babylon as early as 3,000 BCE, it was mandatory for all subjects in King Charlemagne’s court to consume it because he believed in the health benefits so much, and now, 13 centuries later, science and research is making him look like a genius.

Containing all sorts of healthy components, flaxseed primarily owes its positive reputation to three ingredients:

Omega-3 essential fatty acids: These are the good fats, the ones that offer heart-healthy effects. Flaxseed is rich in them, offering about 1.8 grams of plant omega-3 per tablespoon. Omega-3 fatty acids are key players in the war against inflammation in our bodies.

Phytochemicals and antioxidants: Flaxseed is perhaps our best source of lignans, containing 75-800 times more than other plant foods. Lignans convert in our intestines to substances that meant to balance female hormones, and there is even evidence that lignans may promote fertility, reduce menopausal symptoms, and contain properties which can help prevent cancer and diabetes.

Fiber: Fiber in the diet helps to stabilise blood sugar, which in turn promotes proper functioning of the intestines, and you would be hard-pressed to find a food higher in fiber (both soluble and insoluble) than flaxseed. This fiber is mainly responsible for the cholesterol-lowering effects of flax.

An added benefit that flaxseed offers is that it is very low in carbohydrates, which makes it ideal for those who wish to limit their intake of sugars and starches. The combination of high levels of fiber with healthy fats makes it a great solution for weight loss and maintenance.

It’s important to note that flaxseeds need to be ground in order to make their nutrients available, otherwise they simply pass through the body undigested.

Because flaxseed helps to keep people feeling satisfied, those wishing to lose excess body fat find this wonder seed a key which is ultimately vital to sticking to a healthy eating plan without being derailed by demanding food cravings.

The second little wonder seed is chia seed. Similar to flax, chia seed is loaded with protein, is an excellent source of fiber, full of antioxidants, loaded with vitamins and minerals, and is a great source of B vitamins, including folic acid. Chia seeds are also the richest known plant source of omega-3 essential fatty acids, offering more omega-3 than Atlantic salmon.

Chia seeds offer important anti-ageing properties and fight free radicals by neutralising the free radicals that cause premature ageing and flushing out age-accelerating toxins. They help you regain a youthful exuberance and skin elasticity, and enhance hair, skin and nails, lubricate joints, and reduce inflammation and muscle soreness.

Gram for gram, chia seeds offer the highest source of protein, bar none. All it takes is one or two tablespoons daily to improve nutrition.

Chia seed is definitely the most nutritious seed available anywhere; it is one of the best health-building super-foods or nutritional supplements around. Unlike flaxseed, chia seeds to not have to be ground, but can be enjoyed right out of the bag - or you can add them to salads, cereals or nearly anything else.

Pair this super-seed with flaxseed for a double punch of super-power and super-nutrition. This power duo promotes health in everyone that introduces it to their diet.

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.