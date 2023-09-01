Planks are another great choice to build core muscles. There is minimal movement involved when performing a plank and they are easily adapted to whatever resistance is needed. Photo / 123rf

Core is a broadly used term that can be defined as part of something that is central to its existence or character; the central, innermost, or most essential part of anything.

When referencing the human body, the core is the part of the body located between “the pelvic floor and diaphragm”. It includes the lower back, pelvis, stomach and hips. Its main job is to hold, protect and achieve balance in the spine, our body’s central support structure “connecting different parts of our skeleton to each other: our head, chest, pelvis, shoulders, arms and legs”.

The core is what connects and knits together our upper and lower extremities and allows us to move. A strong one boosts athletic performance, improves overall balance and provides protection against injuries.

A strong flexible core is much more than six-pack abs. There are 29 pairs of muscles associated with our core, the abdominals or ab muscles, although being the most recognisable, are just a few.

Most sports and physical activity, including all types of exercise, rely on strong, core muscles for balance and stability. Getting out of bed in the morning and bending to tie our shoes or lift a package or simply standing still without tipping over are just a few of the real-life benefits that a strong core provides us.

Independent bathing and dressing would be impossible without core muscles as would pleasurable activities such as golfing, swimming, rowing, baseball and other favoured sports. Gardening and housework require lifting, twisting, carrying, reaching, and bending, all actions that utilise our core.

Poor balance and posture, difficulty getting up, and lower back pain are all signals that weak core muscles are in play. Back pain is the most common complaint and the one that most people identify with. A recent study outlined in the Journal of BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders backs these claims, revealing that “a weak core is associated with chronic low back pain”.

Unfortunately, a weak core doesn’t limit its damage to the back. The entire body suffers when our core is weak as other areas try to compensate for core weakness, resulting in an extension of pain.

Common clues the body is compensating for weak core muscles might include:

Arms that must be engaged in order to rise out of a chair or bed

Lower back aches due to sitting, walking or standing

Stiffness or balance issues – core muscles stabilise the pelvis. Weak hip and glute muscles result in poor balance.

Poor posture – since the core muscles knit together the upper and lower parts of our body, it’s nearly impossible to stand straight if our muscles can’t engage properly. Difficulty standing or sitting up straight and slumped shoulders are the results. It’s not an image that projects confidence. Good posture projects self-confidence.

How do we strengthen our core muscles?

When strengthening the core, the abdominals should not be the sole focus, nor sit-ups the sole exercise. Efforts should be aimed at developing the muscles of the back and hips to avoid injury.

Regular exercise, including strength training exercises created specifically to build core strength are key. The most effective exercises anyone can do whether working on the core or other areas of the body are compound exercises. These types of exercises engage multiple muscle groups at the same time (as opposed to isolation exercises that focus on a single muscle group), requiring total stabilisation of the core. They also strengthen the shoulders, arms and back.

Classic exercises that most of us have performed at one time or another such as squats, deadlifts, pull-ups, shoulder presses, lunges, and push-ups are all great examples. Planks are another great choice to build core muscles. There is minimal movement involved when performing a plank and they are easily adapted to whatever resistance is needed.

Fitness ball exercises, exercise bands, dumbbells, and kettlebells can also be used, offering a variety of choices. However, the quickest and most effective improvements are achieved using basic compound exercises along with weight training.

Our core is “the central, innermost, or most essential part of our body”. It supports and stabilises us nearly every time we move. Giving it a little extra love by strengthening our abdominals, hips, chest and back returns a wealth of positive dividends that reward us with health, happiness and the continued ability to live life to its fullest!

