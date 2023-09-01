Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Strengthening your core

Carolyn Hansen
By
4 mins to read
Planks are another great choice to build core muscles. There is minimal movement involved when performing a plank and they are easily adapted to whatever resistance is needed. Photo / 123rf

Planks are another great choice to build core muscles. There is minimal movement involved when performing a plank and they are easily adapted to whatever resistance is needed. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Core is a broadly used term that can be defined as part of something that is central to its existence or character; the central, innermost, or most essential part of anything.

When referencing the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate