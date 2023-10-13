Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Use it or lose it

Carolyn Hansen
By
5 mins to read
Socialising and exercising or taking classes at the gym is the ideal situation for many while others enjoy more quiet, private workouts at home or weather permitting outside running, biking, hiking or taking a brisk walk in the fresh air. Photo / 123rf

Socialising and exercising or taking classes at the gym is the ideal situation for many while others enjoy more quiet, private workouts at home or weather permitting outside running, biking, hiking or taking a brisk walk in the fresh air. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Our ancestors never had the luxuries and comforts of modern living that most of us enjoy today, so, we can say without hesitation, that “technological progress has made our lives easier”. And, that is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate