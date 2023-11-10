When we get our blood pumping, it not only benefits the brain but every cell and tissue in the body gets a boost stimulating energy and rejuvenation. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Most of us are aware of the physical benefits of exercise, but we usually think it benefits us only below the neck.

We know we can expect stronger muscles and bones; we can lose some weight and slow the ageing process, but what about our mental and emotional health — can exercise help us there too?

After all, our brain is the central processing unit for all the body’s systems and processes, and its health is important to our wellbeing and the way we feel about ourselves and our lot in life.

Fitness and our health do not stop at the neck, and we need to consider our mental and emotional health too.

Statistics reveal mental illness accounts for over 15 per cent of the burden of disease — that’s more than all cancers and is the second-highest cause of death and disability in the world.

When we are healthy mentally, we are able to realise our full potential in life and can cope with the normal difficulties and stresses of modern life.

We should also be able to be productive, do our share and make a contribution to our community.

Experts are gaining a better understanding of the closely linked connection between the health of the body and the health of the mind.

We know that physical activity is the human body’s key method of staying healthy and it appears to be crucial to mental health too. When our body is fit and strong, our mind is also fit and strong.

When we give our muscles a good workout, “feel-good” natural chemicals are stimulated that make us happier and more content.

These chemicals also regulate our emotions and dissipate stress and anxiety. When not chased away regularly, unhealthy thoughts build up and get in the way of enjoyment of life.

After each vigorous exercise session, the slate is wiped clean as the calming effect kicks in.

When we get our blood pumping it not only benefits the brain, but every cell and tissue in the body gets a boost stimulating energy and rejuvenation. Pretty hard to feel “blue” when you feel so good.

Even if prescription drugs are used, proper exercise still can play a big role in improving the health of every single body system including mental and emotional health.

Exercise is a simple, inexpensive gift we can give ourselves that we all have easy access to. If you are in this situation you could try exercise and you will find it will act as a counterbalance and soothe and blast away negative thoughts before they build up and hinder your life.

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness