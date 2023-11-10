Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Our physical and mental health are closely linked

Carolyn Hansen
By
3 mins to read
When we get our blood pumping, it not only benefits the brain but every cell and tissue in the body gets a boost stimulating energy and rejuvenation. Photo / 123rf

When we get our blood pumping, it not only benefits the brain but every cell and tissue in the body gets a boost stimulating energy and rejuvenation. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Most of us are aware of the physical benefits of exercise, but we usually think it benefits us only below the neck.

We know we can expect stronger muscles and bones; we can lose

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate