Exercise the mind with meditation, an inner journey that acquaints us with our thoughts, and teaches us how empowering, yet peaceful silence is. Photo / 123rf

Exercise the mind with meditation, an inner journey that acquaints us with our thoughts, and teaches us how empowering, yet peaceful silence is. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Anyone remotely “consciously awake and aware of realities beyond what our physical senses currently perceive” understands that manifestation in the physical realm doesn’t begin there. It must first be “drawn” or “imaged into life” via our thoughts and emotions.

Much like an architect’s drawing, these images become outlines or borders that define and hold the colours and textures of our emotions, the energy that steers and directs our creative force or movement/actions.

This process of manifestation in the physical realm is not chaotic and partial, but ordered and inclusive. It cares not if the image/energy fed in is negative and of a slow frequency or positive and emits high energy. The process is the same - once “imaged in” and filled with e-motion, or energy-in-motion, creation manifests physically.

Even a child recognises the fact that beans can’t be grown if carrot seeds are planted. Negativity breeds negativity and positivity breeds positivity. It’s science and our minds work the same way. They are gardens waiting to be sown. What is sown, cultivated and nurtured will be reaped.

Yet, even with this knowledge, negative thoughts continue their destructive stranglehold in the creative process, whether it be health, wealth, family, business, relationships or other scenarios we currently fill with energy. Nearly every one of us is guilty at some point of giving into these habitually, demanding negative forces/voices because the truth is, because of the “flight and fight” syndrome and our past need for survival, humans are programmed to look at the negative side first.

We need something to stop us in our tracks. A power punch to turn to when negative thoughts want to dominate. Maybe a bit of shock therapy is what’s called for and researchers at University College London may have provided the perfect panacea or shock therapy needed; the motivation/empowered reason to eliminate/control obsessive, repetitive negative thinking.

What the studies at UCL reveals is this: “Repetitive negative thinking (also referred to as RNL) is linked to cognitive decline, a higher number of harmful protein deposits in the brain, and consequently a greater risk of dementia.”

According to Natalie L. Marchant, lead author and senior researcher at the University College London, “Depression and anxiety in mid-life and old age are already known to be risk factors for dementia. Here, we found that certain thinking patterns implicated in depression and anxiety could be an underlying reason why people with those disorders are more likely to develop dementia.

“Taken alongside other studies, which link depression and anxiety with dementia risk, we expect that chronic negative thinking patterns over a long period of time could increase the risk of dementia. We do not think the evidence suggests that short-term setbacks would increase one’s risk of dementia,” Marchant said.

“We propose that repetitive negative thinking may be a new risk factor for dementia as it could contribute to dementia in a unique way.”

Basically, the study found that “obsessive repeated negative thought patterns” play a definitive role in cognitive decline and aggregation of amyloid beta proteins – a brain protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Negative thinking cannot be eliminated, it is part of life the same way inflammation is a part of life. However, when it becomes chronic “repeated negative thinking patterns”, known as RNT, it becomes a serious health issue the same way inflammation, that normally works to help us heal, when chronic becomes dangerous and damaging.

We don’t have to be subject to chronically repeated negative thoughts if we become proactive in taking positive actions that reduce negative thinking patterns. Exercise of both the mind and the body is key.

Mental Exercise or Mind Discipline:

Exercise the mind with meditation, an inner journey that acquaints us with our thoughts, and teaches us how empowering, yet peaceful silence is.

Mindfulness meditation is getting a lot of attention these days as a powerful exercise that works to bring our focus into the moment and away from troublesome memories/worries of our past or future anxiety/imaginings of our future. It strengthens our current awareness and places focus on what our mind and our body are doing in the moment, the only place we can actively change things.

Qigong (other similar disciplines) is the knowledge of ancient energy movement and clearing of negative energy attachments. Even just standing in place and giving the body a good shake all over releases negative energy. (Think about how great we feel when dancing!)

Physical Exercise or Body Discipline:

Proper, challenging physical exercise not only builds healthy bones, but muscles (heart included), ligaments and tissue. It boosts oxygen intake and pumps up the production of endorphins, those feel-good neurotransmitters that provide a euphoric high, improve mood and raise self-esteem. Often known as “runners high”, strength training also provides an equally great euphoric boost.

Physical exercise is meditation in motion and the perfect way to lower symptoms of depression, stress and anxiety while boosting self-confidence, self-esteem and even productivity. It puts pep in our step during the day and at night, we are rewarded with deep, relaxing, (stressless) sleep. In the end, challenging exercise provides us a personal feeling of control over our body, which extends into other areas of our lives.

Challenging exercise serves as an ideal distraction from our negative thoughts, feelings of depression and angst of anxiety. It works as a mental powerhouse, filling us with happy endorphins and chasing the blues away. It is a power solution, available for everyone, that helps all of us avoid future mental decline, including Alzheimer’s and dementia.

If you have ever worked with or watched a family member or friend slowly deteriorate from the effects of mental decline, especially Alzheimer’s or dementia, this study will hopefully get your attention and immediate action. For those who have not yet experienced the devastating effects of mental decline for themselves or a loved one, don’t wait to become your own trial subject.

Now is the time to take effective measures to eliminate or at least control whatever negative forces are repeatedly stealing your mental energy, dictating your life experiences and leading you down a road that ends in further mental decline, and according to studies, possibly Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Proper diet (one that feeds our cells the nutrients it needs), mental discipline/exercises to take charge of our thoughts (alchemizing the negative to the positive), and physical exercise that keeps our body/muscles/bones, etc, fit and strong and our minds filled with a wealth of happy endorphins is the magic cocktail or “holy trinity” of healthy, joy-filled longevity.







