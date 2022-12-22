Car T-boned in Pakaraka crash; police plead for driver patience

Volunteer firefighters at the scene of Thursday’s crash at Pakaraka junction, between Kawakawa and Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash at a busy Far North intersection as police plead with motorists to be extra patient on roads clogged with holiday traffic.

The accident involved one Volkswagen hatchback T-boning another at Pakaraka Junction, where State Highways 1 and 10 meet between Moerewa and Kerikeri, about 11.40am today.

Police and St John Ambulance responded along with volunteer firefighters from Kerikeri, Kawakawa and Kaikohe.

A St John spokesman said ambulances transported two patients in a moderate condition to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched initially but stood down when not required.

Senior Sergeant Haydn Korach, head of Far North road policing, said the crash occurred when one vehicle turned out of SH10 into the path of another vehicle heading south on SH1.

He urged drivers to be extra careful with so many more cars than usual on Northland’s roads.

“Just be patient and be aware of your surroundings. I can’t emphasise the need for patience enough. Everyone’s rushing to get somewhere but just take five minutes longer and make sure you get there.”

Two Volkswagen hatchbacks were involved in the crash at Pakaraka junction. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Also today Far North REAP’s road safety team ran a “fatigue stop” at Waiomio, on SH1 south of Kawakawa, offering free coffee, food and giveaways.

The aim was to encourage motorists to take a break during the long drive to the Far North’s rightly famous holiday destinations.

“If you want to get to paradise you need patience to get there,” Korach said.



