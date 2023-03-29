A member of the flight crew carries out checks on a helicopter at dawn today as firefighting efforts restart near Cape Rēinga. Photo / FENZ

Seven helicopters are back in the air this morning fighting a wildfire threatening areas of huge cultural and ecological significance near Cape Rēinga/Te Rerenga Wairua.

The fire started on Tuesday afternoon in steep terrain between Te Werahi Beach and State Highway 1, just south of the cape, and by nightfall on Wednesday had covered 390 hectares.

Local iwi Ngāti Kuri evacuated the popular Taputaputa campground and closed all walking tracks between Scott’s Pt, at the top of Te Oneroa a Tohe/Ninety Mile Beach, and Kapowairua/Spirits Bay.

State Highway 1 also remains closed north of Te Paki Stream until further notice.

The seven choppers are backed up on the ground by 40 firefighters, an increase from yesterday’s 24.

Some of the ground crews will be flown in due to the steepness and inaccessibility of the fire ground.

A Fire & Emergency NZ spokesman said there had been no further significant fire activity overnight, and conditions were less windy this morning than in previous days.

A predicted wind shift today, from southeasterly to southwesterly, could help firefighters by reducing the risk the fire could burn all the way to Kapowairua near the top of the peninsula.

The wind shift would, however, increase the risk to the iconic Cape Rēinga lighthouse.

Helicopters and a monsoon bucket are readied at dawn today as firefighting resumes near Cape Rēinga. Photo / FENZ

Also threatened by the fire is a rare species of snail, pūpū whakarongotaua, of which only about 1000 survive. The snail has great significance to Ngāti Kuri.

Ten helicopters were deployed at the peak of the fire on Wednesday along with firefighters from as far away as Paparoa.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.