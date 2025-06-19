With over 10 years’ experience in the trades, he realised painting and decoration was his strength.

Through BCITO, he started an adult fast-track qualification in 2023, graduating last year.

The 39-year-old said his qualification has allowed him to step into the future with confidence.

Now Davis plans to start a Māori painting business before his daughter begins school.

Josh Davis (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa) is living proof that it is never too late to steer your waka toward new opportunities. Photo / BCITO

There were moments where he had limiting self-belief that he wasn’t worthy, he said.

But encouragement from his fiancee and the arrival of their daughter inspired him.

Getting his story out there was a way to inspire those who come from difficult backgrounds, he said.

“I want to see more, and not just Māori, I want to see people reach new heights and start undoing their traumatic backgrounds.”

Davis said getting a qualification meant he could lead by example.

His message was for people to find a trade they enjoyed.

“One you can wake up on a Monday and be excited for. Don’t wait for someone to ask you.”

Te Hurinui Retimana (Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) says if his 17-year-old self could see him now, he would be proud.

“I always looked up to people who are in the trades, I’d look up to people like myself now.”

Retimana said he always enjoyed helping out his dad, who was a “bit of a tutu”, on the tools.

When his school, Whangārei’s kura kaupapa Te Kapehu Whetu, asked what he was interested in, he knew it would be something to do with trades.

Te Hurinui Retimana (Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) believes his younger self would be proud of his achievements. Photo / BCITO

The pre-trade class he was interested in was too full, so by Year 13, he left school with his university entrance and moved to Auckland.

It was tough financially, and he was boarding at the time in a shed at his auntie’s with four whānau members.

His first Unitec building course was interrupted when Covid-19 hit, so he pulled out of the course to work.

When his dad and siblings moved to Auckland, he moved in with them.

He is currently in his fourth year of training through BCITO and on his way to completing a Level 4 certificate in carpentry.

Qualifying meant he could walk up to any carpentry job and prove his skills, he said.

Retimana said one of the most rewarding parts of his job was knowing families get to enjoy something he built.

“Families can make memories with that house.”

One of his dreams was to one day build a whare for his parents and his whānau.

He said those looking to enter a trade should just “give it a crack”.

“Everything starts from the bottom up. Just give it your best and stay disciplined.”

Director for BCITO Greg Durkin said he wanted to see a rise in Māori students completing their qualifications.

A new pilot programme – Kahukura – aimed to provide mentoring and wrap-around support to first-year Māori apprentices.

There were also options for young Māori considering leadership roles and business ownership, he said.

“There will also be a stronger focus on relationship-based training methods that involve the wider whānau and iwi, with more face-to-face and marae-based learning and night classes for flexibility.”

