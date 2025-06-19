The Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation has launched a Māori trades leadership campaign to address a growing qualifications gap. Photos / BCITO
The Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) has launched a campaign in time for Matariki, aiming to highlight the achievements of Māori in the building and construction industry and reverse the dropout rates.
Today, the Advocatespeaks with two Northland tradies whose lives have changed for the betterthanks to their determination to succeed.
Josh Davis (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa) suffered years of self-doubt around his ability to succeed.
In his younger years, he abused drugs and alcohol to deal with trauma and in his 20s attempted to take his own life.
But the Motukaraka resident said he was determined to take ownership of his story and steer his waka in a new direction.
Where to get help:•Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)•Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)• Youth services: (06) 3555 906•Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234•What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)•Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737•Aoake te Rā (Bereaved by Suicide Service): Call 0800 000 053If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111