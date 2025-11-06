“There is more likely to be a job in Whangārei than there is in Kawakawa, [but] that takes from the rural communities.”

Her comments come after a New Zealand Medical Journal editorial highlighted that Hato Hone St John is not recognised in statute as a government emergency service despite increasing demand.

The need for ambulance care was growing because of an ageing population, chronic disease, a mental health crisis and increased pressure on hospitals, the editorial said.

In August, Hato Hone St John responded to more than 50,000 ambulance incidents – the highest number recorded in a single month. Of those, 3529 were in Northland.

According to the New Zealand Medical Journal, response times in regions with rural areas were longer and relied heavily on first responders. Stark gaps existed in the care available from one area to another.

McCann believed fully funding Hato Hone St John and recognising it as an emergency service would help fill those gaps.

Hato Hone St John deputy chief executive for ambulance operations Dan Ohs said the organisation was advocating for improved funding and to be recognised as an emergency service in the forthcoming Emergency Management Bill.

Ohs said the service had experienced increased demand in different areas, such as a 1.8% increase in mental health-related callouts last year.

Northland’s geography, population spread and road network created special challenges.

Ohs said decisions around deployment were made based on how severe a patient’s condition was, resources and demand – rather than the size of the community.

Hato Hone St John managed resources to ensure the best response.

“At times, this means that when one vehicle is already committed, the next available unit may come from another location such as Kaikohe or Kerikeri,” Ohs said.

“We understand that this can sometimes be perceived as drawing resources away from smaller towns, but the intent is to balance overall coverage.”

Ohs said repositioning ambulances across districts to manage workload and access to care was standard practice internationally.

The New Zealand Medical Journal editorial said officers were increasingly performing more complex procedures and that less qualified officers had to request permission to perform certain procedures under strict guidance.

McCann said a paramedic should be on every ambulance.

Ohs said although aspirational, the idea was not achievable, particularly in rural areas where recruitment and training took time.

Paramedics were increasingly practising in non-ambulance environments such as urgent care clinics and rural health settings.

“These developments strengthen the overall health system without changing the fundamental nature of what paramedics do,” Ohs said.

St John was advocating for improvements to infrastructure and property as the current emergency ambulance contract was due to expire in June 2026.

They were also calling for more “achievable” fundraising requirements, support for rural volunteers and improved resourcing, he said.

Ohs said being formally recognised in the Emergency Management Bill would also ensure ambulance representation was included in emergency management planning and decision-making. That in turn would strengthen collaboration and response co-ordination.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.