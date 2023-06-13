Voyager 2023 media awards

Calls for Far North kennel to close after complaints of neglect, escaped dogs

Jenny Ling
By
7 mins to read
Judy Murray is devastated after her beloved dog Astro was run over and killed after going missing from Doggies and Moggies boarding kennel and cattery in Haruru.

Calls are growing for a Far North boarding kennel to be shut down after an elderly woman’s dog escaped and was run over and killed.

The SPCA is “making inquiries” after a complaint was laid

