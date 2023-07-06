Community rugby clubs across Aotearoa can apply for Bunnings Rugby Assist until August 6.

Bunnings has officially announced the return of Bunnings Rugby Assist for season three.

So far, Bunnings has given $600,000 to 30 rugby clubs and this year another $300,000 will be shared between 10 deserving clubs. Each club will receive $30,000 worth of Bunnings products and materials to improve their clubrooms.

This year’s focus is on how Bunnings can help local clubs make their spaces more welcoming to all members of their community through upgraded facilities.

Needs range from upgrading clubroom conditions and ensuring changing rooms are suitable for all players, to increasing clubs’ use and functionality by developing all-weather training facilities.

New Zealand Rugby general manager of community rugby, Steve Lancaster, said grassroots rugby clubs play a pivotal role in bringing communities together.

“New Zealand Rugby and Bunnings are committed to supporting the growth of community rugby.

“We know that rugby clubs are so often the heart of their community and it’s imperative they are a safe space that feels like home for all.

“We’re excited to see Bunnings Rugby Assist commit significant funding to support this and are proud to have a partner in Bunnings, who know the important role local rugby clubs play in bringing people and communities together.”

Last year Te Rarawa Rugby Club in Ahipara was given $30,000 in funding to help upgrade its facilities for wāhine. The club plans to add more bathrooms and improve the showers.

Bunnings general manager Melissa Haines said Bunnings teams “have connected with grassroots rugby clubs across the country, providing hands-on support with clubroom upgrades”.

“They have experienced firsthand the impact that these clubs have on their communities, and how invaluable the upgrades to the facilities are in ensuring a safe and welcoming environment.

“Small upgrades like introducing a kids’ corner - or adding accessible ramps or bathrooms - provide important representation and meaning behind feeling welcome.”



