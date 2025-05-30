Advertisement
Budget boosts for disability sector but gaps remain – Jonny Wilkinson

Jonny Wilkinson
Northern Advocate columnist
Finance Minister Nicola Willis on Budget Day. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Jonny Wilkinson
Northern Advocate columnist Jonny Wilkinson is the CEO of Tiaho Trust - Disability A Matter of Perception, a Whangārei-based advocacy organisation.
The Budget giveth and the Budget taketh away!

Its impact on some sectors was resounding but in the disability sector it was somewhat subtle.

Residential Services had a much-needed injection of $60 million a year over the next four years.

This will end the freeze on pricing that was

