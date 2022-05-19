Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Budget 2022: Whangārei Hospital gets more money, Māori Health to get half a billion

6 minutes to read
Whangārei Hospital got another boost in Budget 2022 for its rebuild, which Northland DHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain said will help reduce health inequities. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Hospital got another boost in Budget 2022 for its rebuild, which Northland DHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain said will help reduce health inequities. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northern Advocate
By Jaime Lyth

Health was the big winner in what Finance Minister Grant Robertson called New Zealand's "fourth wellbeing budget," with $11.1 billion over four years put aside.

Whangārei Hospital

The Budget 2022 included critical funding for Whangārei

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei