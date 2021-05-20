Budget 2021: Northland principal applauds welfare-focused Budget

Hora Hora School principal Pat Newman has welcomed the Government's Budget saying it takes the right steps to address social issues, educators can't. Photo / File

In keeping with his educator's role, Te Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman has delivered the Government's Budget with a glowing report card.

Newman said yesterday's Government announcement that delivered a welfare-focused Budget was worthy of an eight or nine out of 10.

"Overall, they've targeted the most in need which is what schools have been saying we need help with. It's going to be a huge help up here to deal with the social problems we have."

The Hora Hora School principal previously told the Advocate about Northland's education sector being stretched beyond their roles as educators as they grappled with students whose behaviour was impacted by violence, sexual abuse, drug and alcohol addiction experienced at home.

"What we are seeing at primary level are 5-year-olds picking up desks, chairs, what they can or they're ripping up library books," he said. "The solution goes beyond educational psychology."

Newman took heart that real change could happen as the Budget provided benefit boosts and unemployment insurance - that would pay out around 80 per cent of someone's wage if they were made unemployed.

"That sort of concept of taking care of one another means society has a responsibility when it comes to these kinds of issues," Newman said.

A knock-on effect would be seen in schools where, hopefully, teachers could revert back to their traditional roles as less children suffered at the hands of poverty and circumstance.

Points were lost in the Budget promises related to health with Newman disappointed to see a lack of prioritisation for young people's mental health.

"It might come under education but it shouldn't - it's a health-related problem and that's what we keep saying," he said. "In schools we are seeing children nine, 10, 11 years old in serious need of mental health support but we're expected to solve those."

Newman said some Northland schools could definitely use the $428 million allocated to build new schools or expand schools on top of the $1.2 billion promised in 2019.

The education budget's $1.4 billion operating package delivers a small 1.2 per cent increase in funding rates for early childhood providers ($110.7 million), and a 1.6 per cent increase to the operational grants of schools ($90 million).

There is also $67 million for programmes to address truancy, and students at risk of disengaging with school, as well as alternative education.

Repurposed funding that is "extremely encouraging", Jamie Crabb, Alternative Education (AE) Co-ordinator for Northland, said.

She was hopeful the funding would be dispersed in a way that allow AE to reach more learners not in school.

"Our Whangārei team are grateful for any extra support we receive and we always do the best we can with what we have ... our taiohi are worth it ..."