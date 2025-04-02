The thing is, I’m sure this arrangement was publicised through local and social media at the time, but it didn’t really impact about the implication until it was put into another context at a session on faster, more efficient regional transport solutions at a conference in Nelson.

Part of the problem with media these days is how people become informed through such a vast array of channels that targets are missed.

Attendance at NZAA conference is on a rotational basis from AA district councils.

It is where the organisation gathers its governance representatives together to inform about current issues, current initiatives, and have some social events.

The Minister of Transport usually attends, as does the chief executive of AAA, the Australian equivalent. I’ve been to a number of conferences throughout the country and had not seen the wonderful wider hinterland of Nelson/Tasman before.

Residents regard the Tākaka Hill as a national treasure, we just saw it as an experience.

So, a great opportunity and it’s likely to be our last.

There were a number of informative presentations, one of which was how AAA is planning to inject itself and the interests of motorists into the recently announced Australian election.

AAA research concludes that the Australian federal Government has placed a low priority on transport infrastructure.

The research suggests that voters distrust politicians, who are not interested in the issues they care about.

The multimedia, multi-state campaign seeks to identify local issues and aspiring politicians who support or don’t support the solving of these problems. This national campaign is certainly different from NZAA’s election calls.

The Ocean Flyer presentation was fascinating. The mind boggles about how a 15-seat craft could fly 10 metres above the waves and get you 180 kilometres in 35 minutes for some $60.

The attraction of getting away from the car, with its travel time, need for parking, congestion at certain times of the day, and being able to walk to businesses, access Waiheke Island ferry, or get access to Britomart rail system, is pretty obvious.

The company needs Northport to provide on-shore wharf-side infrastructure, which is largely a land accessible pontoon, as well as an operational and training base.

The company has signed a $145 million deal to finance the first five of 25 sea gliders, which are expected to be in operation from Marsden Pt and other locations within the next two years.

Marsden Pt is an obvious take-off point, as the speed limit for craft on Whangarei Harbour prohibits going up to the city.

The second “Future of Transport” presentation was by Invercargill-based H.W. Richardson’s Hydrogen and Change Fuel Technology.

HWR is the largest privately owned transport business in the country.

They own 1300 trucks, employ over 2000 people and operate in six sectors of the transport industry. In Northland, their presence is predominantly in Allied Concrete and Allied Petroleum.

The company has over the past four years spent $15m converting 12 trucks of their conventional diesel fleet to be able to operate on hydrogen and diesel fuel.

The money is also about creating the necessary infrastructure to be able to refuel these trucks.

Green hydrogen, created from electrolysis by splitting hydrogen from water, using sustainable electricity sources, is seen as a significant potential contributor to reducing transport emissions.

The hydrogen is stored in high-pressure tanks behind the truck cab.

It is injected into the engine’s air intake and combusts alongside diesel, lowering the vehicle’s overall diesel consumption and reducing carbon emissions.

The HWR experience is of 30% less diesel consumed, which translates to a 30% reduction in tailpipe emissions.

A truck running 380km a day cuts carbon emissions by 200kg daily, or about 70 tonnes a year, without losing productivity.

Green hydrogen is currently expensive, but that’s a pretty impressive commitment from an equally impressive family-owned company, who have set out, in many ways, to drive change in transportation.

There are some real bright stars shining on our transport future.

Let’s celebrate their innovation.