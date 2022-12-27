News in brief: Remote Northland connected to fibre; Bayleys Summer Photo comp returns

Fibre is now available in Opononi.

Fibre at the beach

The remote reaches of Northland have been connected to the national fibre network. Opononi was fully connected to ultra-fast broadband during an event to celebrate the completion of Aotearoa’s fibre network after 11 years. The event was held at Manea: Footprints of Kupe in Opononi earlier this month and was attended by the Hokianga community, Chorus, and Crown Infrastructure Partners. David Clark, Minister for Digital Economy and Communications, appeared via video link. Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot said he was “rapt with the infrastructure rollout” which was delivered by Chorus, Enable, Northpower and Tuatahi First Fibre in partnership with Crown Infrastructure Partners.

Summer Photo Competition

Our Bayleys Summer Photo Competition is back. Be in to win one of three awesome summer packs with your Northland summer snaps. Email your Magic of Summer entry to editor@northernadvocate.co.nz, and we’ll publish selected entries in the Northern Advocate from this Saturday. Photos must be taken in Northland between December 1, 2022 and January 20, 2023. Each entry must include one photo, your name, phone number, address, and a caption naming the place and people depicted.

Top police recruit for Northland

A Northland recruit has come top of the latest crop of police college graduates. Steven Young, from Whangārei, won the Minister’s Award for First in Wing and the Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award. The Firearms Award also went to a Northlander, Constable Jeremy Crawford. Fifty-six new police officers graduated as part of Wing 361 on Thursday. Two will be posted to the Northland district, starting Monday, December 26.

Te Hiku adopts Kaitāia masterplan

Te Hiku Community Board has resolved to adopt the Kaitāia Concept Masterplan as part of its strategic planning. The document, prepared by design company Jasmax, is based on consultation with more than 950 community members, and outlines opportunities and constraints for future development in Kaitāia. The plan will be made available on the FNDC website and further consultation will be undertaken. The Board also approved a $7000 grant to Awanui Sports Complex towards the purchase of a tractor, $960 to Te Pokapu Tiaki Taiao o Te Tai Tokerau for nature craft workshops, and funding for a drinking fountain at Centennial Park.

Correction

A story published yesterday morning about property prices stated that the highest-priced property sold was for $6.5 million at Langs Beach, but this property sold for $5.6m. We apologise for the error.