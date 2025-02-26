The bridge on Quarry Rd leading to Kaitāia Airport is to be upgraded, but the road will have to be closed for 10 weeks while the work is undertaken.

The bridge on Quarry Rd leading to Kaitāia Airport is to be upgraded, but the road will have to be closed for 10 weeks while the work is undertaken.

The bridge leading to Kaitāia Airport is getting a $1.3 million upgrade but it means having to close Quarry Road for 10 weeks.

Far North District Council said a detour will be in place for 10 weeks from Monday, March 3, as Northland Regional Council begins an important bridge extension project.

The detour will be along Donald Rd and all motorists travelling to the airport will need to travel through Kaitāia and follow the route. It is about the same distance from Kaitāia to the airport and includes 3km of gravel road on Quarry Rd.

Travellers going to the airport from the north and east coast will need to allow for extra time to travel to Kaitāia first.

Funding for the upgrade - which is part of the regional council’s wider multimillion dollar Awanui Flood Scheme improvements - comes from the Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund for consented priority flood resilience projects that will protect land and assets during severe weather.