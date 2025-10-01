“If you believe there’s something else going on, then push and demand.
“The mammograms are good, but they’re not foolproof.”
Shahbazpour agreed early detection was key to surviving breast cancer.
“We hope this ball encourages women in Northland to make sure they’re making time for mammograms and getting any concerning symptoms checked out as soon as possible.”
The Northland Women’s Club is a group of over 300 businesswomen and community leaders who are committed to sharing knowledge, inspiring one another, and empowering women at every stage of their career.
Since it was established in 2022, more than $125,000 has been raised for Northland-based charities.
The inaugural ball supported breast cancer, and the second benefited Heart Foundation NZ.
Charity ball for breast cancer
Northland Women’s Club charity ball is at the Turner Centre on October 18 from 5.30pm to midnight.
The evening includes live entertainment, inspirational speakers, food and dancing.
Guests will be welcomed with an arrival cocktail by Cadrona Distillery and a glass of Ayala French champagne, followed by a three-course dinner crafted by local chefs Ken Van Mackelbergh and Tama Choat.
The charity auction ensures every bid directly contributes to life-saving support services for those affected by breast cancer in Northland.
Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner will be on hand to share plans for programmes launching in Northland.