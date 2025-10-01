Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Breast cancer survivor calls for vigilance as Northland fundraiser announced

Jenny Ling
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Darlene Smits is speaking out about her breast cancer journey to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ at this year’s Northland Women’s Club charity ball.

Darlene Smits is speaking out about her breast cancer journey to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ at this year’s Northland Women’s Club charity ball.

Northland woman Darlene Smits will be forever grateful to the “tiny itch” she felt on her left breast last year.

Though it meant 130 subsequent medical appointments, including two major surgeries, she’s grateful she kept pushing to see her doctor when she suspected something was wrong.

It was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save