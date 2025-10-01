“Then they suspected a 9mm lump and I had a lumpectomy, then a double mastectomy.

“It escalated incredibly quickly. What they removed was 40mm all up.”

Nearly 18 months later, Smits requires further treatment, including breast reconstruction surgery in November.

What struck her the most about getting breast cancer was the mammogram she had eight months before her diagnosis was completely clear.

“The message I have for everyone is check, check, check.

“Self-test often, it’s so critical.

“Push for answers and trust your instincts.

“My instincts said get in there [to the doctor] as quick as you can.

“After the lumpectomy, I was sure I needed to do more – something told me to keep going.”

Smits is speaking out about her journey to raise awareness and funds for other women going through breast cancer.

The Kerikeri resident will also share her story at the Northland Women’s Club annual charity ball on October 18.

Lyndsay and Darlene Smits at Northland Women’s Club inaugural charity ball, which also raised funds for breast cancer.

The event, held at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri, will raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Smits, the chairwoman of the Northland Women’s Club, said the foundation was “incredibly critical” for patient advocacy, resources, advice and support.

Around 170 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Northland every year.

The region has the highest rates of cancer in the country, including the highest death rates for bladder, breast and cervix cancer, and the third-highest rate for lung cancer, from 2018 to 2022.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ head of research Mehdi Shahbazpour said it wasn’t clear why Northland had higher rates of breast cancer diagnoses.

“We do know there are unique and complex issues people in the region face.

“These include having to travel great distances to access health services, GP shortages and long waitlists in the region for hospital treatment.

“More research on the causes would help us to better understand the situation and help with solutions.”

Smits, a seasoned businesswoman and group general manager of Smits Group, said her battle with cancer has been “a roller-coaster”.

“It reminds you that something can be taken away. You’re not quite yourself.

“The fact is, battling cancer is the hardest thing you’ll ever do.

“I thought business was tough, but it was a cakewalk compared to this.”

Smits urged women to keep self-checking for anything unusual.

“You know yourself, you know your body.

“If you believe there’s something else going on, then push and demand.

“The mammograms are good, but they’re not foolproof.”

Shahbazpour agreed early detection was key to surviving breast cancer.

“We hope this ball encourages women in Northland to make sure they’re making time for mammograms and getting any concerning symptoms checked out as soon as possible.”

The Northland Women’s Club is a group of over 300 businesswomen and community leaders who are committed to sharing knowledge, inspiring one another, and empowering women at every stage of their career.

Since it was established in 2022, more than $125,000 has been raised for Northland-based charities.

The inaugural ball supported breast cancer, and the second benefited Heart Foundation NZ.

Charity ball for breast cancer

Northland Women’s Club charity ball is at the Turner Centre on October 18 from 5.30pm to midnight.

The evening includes live entertainment, inspirational speakers, food and dancing.

Guests will be welcomed with an arrival cocktail by Cadrona Distillery and a glass of Ayala French champagne, followed by a three-course dinner crafted by local chefs Ken Van Mackelbergh and Tama Choat.

The charity auction ensures every bid directly contributes to life-saving support services for those affected by breast cancer in Northland.

Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner will be on hand to share plans for programmes launching in Northland.

The dress code is black, white and sparkles with splashes of pink.

For tickets and more information, visit northlandwomensclub.co.nz.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and social issues.