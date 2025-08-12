The body of a Northland man was located in the Ruakākā River. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The body of a Northland man was located in the Ruakākā River. Photo / NZME

The body of a Northland man who failed to return from a solo kayaking trip has been recovered by police.

The man had gone for a kayak on Ruakākā River, south of Whangārei, yesterday morning but failed to return home.

His kayak was later found upside down near Marsden Point Rd, sparking concern for his whereabouts.

Police, with the help of Surf Life Saving New Zealand, began a search for the man yesterday afternoon.

Sergeant Simon Craig said the man’s body was found near the Princes St boat ramp.