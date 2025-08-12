Advertisement
Body of missing Northland kayaker found near Ruakākā

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

The body of a Northland man was located in the Ruakākā River. Photo / NZME

The body of a Northland man who failed to return from a solo kayaking trip has been recovered by police.

The man had gone for a kayak on Ruakākā River, south of Whangārei, yesterday morning but failed to return home.

His kayak was later found upside down near

