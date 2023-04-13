Police responded to reports of the collision between Russell and Paihia. Photo / NZME

Police responded to reports of the collision between Russell and Paihia. Photo / NZME

Two boats collided in the water between Paihia and Russell, in the Bay of Islands, around noon today, police confirmed.

At least one person has been injured, a police spokesperson said, and officers are “monitoring” the incident.

Hato Hone St John has one ambulance and one rapid response unit at the scene. A helicopter is also en route.

The Advocate understands at least one of the boats involved was a ferry.

No further information is currently available, police said.

More to come.