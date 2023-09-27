Police spoke to an informant on Third Avenue who reportedly saw an intoxicated person stumbling along the same street last night who is believed to be the bleeding victim. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police spoke to an informant on Third Avenue who reportedly saw an intoxicated person stumbling along the same street last night who is believed to be the bleeding victim. Photo / Tania Whyte

A 200-metre trail of blood leading from Kauika Rd to an address on Third Avenue was reported by concerned members of the public this morning.

The Advocate understands the police were alerted to the presence of “large amounts” of blood on a vehicle and in the street around 8am.

The person reportedly stated seeing puddles of blood, especially on Kauika Rd, but could not find the person. The trail of blood ends where Kauika Rd meets Maunu Road.

An Advocate reporter at the location tracked the visibly dried-up blood drops on a footpath to a driveway on Third Avenue.

A family member who wanted to remain anonymous said the injured person was part of their whānau and was now in hospital.

“All I can say for now is that there was a fight and it didn’t go down very well. It’s now before the police to investigate further.”

A police spokesperson said last night they were informed about a person who was seen stumbling along the footpath of Third Avenue and then on to Kauika Rd.

The person appeared to be in an intoxicated state and was later taken to a hospital by ambulance. Investigations are now under way.

