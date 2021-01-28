'Bishop Ben', first bishop of Tai Tokerau, will be farewelled at Rāwhiti

The former Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau, Waiohau Rui "Ben" Te Haara, speaks during a Treaty Grounds service. Photo / Ron Burgin

The first Anglican Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau — Waiohau Rui Te Haara, better known as "Bishop Ben" — has died at his home in the Bay of Islands.

Bishop Te Haara (Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Kuta) was appointed in 1992 and remained active in the church long after his retirement in 2001.

He was in his late 80s when he died on Tuesday morning.

His ongoing work included mentoring his successor Te Kitohi Wiremu Pikaahu ("Bishop Kito"), who was last month made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Nephew Robert Willoughby said he was a man of far-reaching influence who touched many lives, and was dedicated to the church and his families at Ngāwhā and Rāwhiti.



"He could walk in two worlds. He understood both worlds we live in, Māori and Pakehā, and negotiated them expertly and articulately."

Bishop Ben Te Haara (right) relates the story of Queen Victoria's Maori godson, Albert Victor Pomare, at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Anglican Archbishop Don Tamihere said Bishop Te Haara was a widely respected minister, church leader and kaumātua.

"He was a priest from the old school — devout, humble, and gentlemanly in all that he did. I always enjoyed spending time with Bishop Ben. He was a great elder to be around when we were young ministers in training. He was gracious and kind, never condescending, always encouraging. He impressed upon us how important it was to strive to be Christ-like in all that we did."

The former Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau, Waiohau Rui "Ben" Te Haara, speaks at a Treaty Grounds service. Photo / Ron Burgin

Close friend Anne Candy described him as "an astute and visionary bishop with an all-encompassing grace and sharp wit that made one feel comfortable in his presence ... He shared Christ's love in a humble yet powerful way, and we unreservedly gave him our love, because he walked so comfortably alongside each one of us."

Bishop Te Haara was the first Pihopa (Bishop) o Te Tai Tokerau elected after the church adopted its Three Tikanga Constitution, which gave equal partnership to tikanga Māori, tikanga Pakehā and tikanga Pasefika in ministry and decision-making processes.

He was closely connected to Northland history with, for example, one of his close Ngāti Rangi forebears, Hera Te Haara, fighting at the Battle of Ōhaeawai.

Bishop Te Haara spent Wednesday night at Ngāwhā Marae near Kaikohe. On Thursday morning he was taken to Rāwhiti Marae, east of Russell, where a service will be held at 10.30am today.

He will be interred alongside his mother and his late wife, Gwenneth Te Haara, at Te Araka Urupā overlooking Oke Bay.

He is survived by two children, their partners and mokopuna.