Waipū's McLeods Brewery, whose billboard at Whangārei Airport sparked a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority. Photo / NZME

A billboard at Whangārei Airport promoting "paradise" from Waipū's McLeod's Brewery - that had children's play equipment underneath it - sparked a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), but was settled without any action taken.

In a recent decision, the ASA accepted a complaint to its complaints board after a complainant alleged that a sign at the airport, at Onerahi, advertising McLeods Brewery, may breach the Alcohol Act 2012.

The billboard showed an artistic representation of the view north from Langs Beach to Whangārei Heads at sunset. A large image of the McLeod's Paradise Pale Ale is on the left of the image and in the centre, text states: "Welcome to the home of Paradise", with "PARADISE" in large lettering underneath. The McLeod's logo is in the bottom right hand corner.

McLeod's co-owner Clayton Gwynne said the company let the process with the ASA take its course, and they were happy with the outcome.

The complainant said: "On Monday I was at the Whangārei Airport and saw this alcohol billboard. I feel the billboard must be close to beaching the sale and supply of Alcohol Act 2012 - clause #237 - Irresponsible promotion of Alcohol and the alcohol advertising and promotion code:

• Beach theme does not seem to be only targeted to adult audiences, it would look more appealing to minors (Rule 3 (a) Targeting adults, ASA);

• Billboard seems to state that McLeods beer is "Home of Paradise" (Rule 3(b) Content, ASA) and;

• The placement of the billboard at the airport has children toys placed underneath (Rule 1(a) Targeting Adults - Timing and Placement ASA).

"The best outcome would be to see the billboard removed," the complainant wrote.

The board chair ruled the complaint was settled after the children's toys were removed from below the billboard and ruled that the advertisement was not in breach of any standards.

A billboard at Whangārei Airport with this ad for Waipū's McLeods Brewery - which had children's play toys underneath it - was found to have not breached any advertising standards. Photo / Supplied

In response to the complaint the advertiser, Bishopp Airport Advertising wrote: "I write with regard to your correspondence to Mr Michael Chubb, Operations Manager, Whangārei Airport, regarding a complaint lodged against McLeod's Brewery Limited. As the concessionaire that administers the advertising programme at Whangārei Airport, Bishopp Airport Advertising is responsible for the programme and the creative content that is displayed.

"Please be advised that, in response to this complaint, the play equipment which had been in proximity to the advertising in question has been relocated. It is important to note that neither McLeod's Brewery, Whangārei Airport nor Bishopp Airport Advertising had located the advertising with the intention of promoting alcohol to (very young) children.

"The children that were likely to play in proximity to the advertising would not be able to read the advertising, much less be able to purchase the product."

Bishopp noted that in the case of Whangārei Airport, 80 per cent or more of the expected average audience is over the age of 18 and therefore classed as 'adult'.

"It is further worth noting that this location is not within 300 metres sightline of a primary, intermediate or secondary school. McLeod's Brewery operates a responsible service of alcohol policy and access to alcohol is restricted to patrons of legal age."

The chair noted the complainant was concerned the advertisement's content and placement could have appeal to children, particularly the location next to children's play equipment.

The chair said her initial assessment of the advertisement was that the creative content of the billboard was unlikely to have appeal to children.