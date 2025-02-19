The new tower at Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē Ninety Mile Beach that will give locals and tourists better broadband internet and cellphone coverage at the popular area. Another new tower has been erected at Taipā.

People exploring the Far North’s world-famous Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē Ninety Mile Beach now have better broadband coverage - and improved connections to the emergency 111 service.

Tourists and residents in Taipā and Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē Ninety Mile Beach may have noticed a marked improvement in their connectivity after new mobile broadband towers were switched on in both areas in January.

The new mobile broadband tower in Taipā is now providing upgraded broadband capacity to 56 end users, as well as coverage to 43 homes and businesses in the area.

The new tower in Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē Ninety Mile Beach will enable tourists to connect with local activities and accommodation providers.

Another major plus for people local to those areas is improved connectivity to the emergency 111 network no matter which mobile network they subscribe to, should an emergency occur.