Beloved caravan with sentimental value stolen from Far North farm

Avneesh Vincent
By
Multimedia Journalist, Northern Advocate·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read
Police are investigating after a caravan was reported stolen from a property on Kerikeri Inlet Road.

A “one-of-a-kind” caravan nicknamed Pixie bought by a Far North local to remember her late dad has been stolen.

Vicky Houry said she was devastated when she found out her 1973 Oxford caravan had been taken from her mum’s farm property in Kerikeri on Thursday morning.

Police said their officers were investigating the reported theft and believe it was stolen from the property on Kerikeri Inlet Rd sometime between August 8 and 21.

“I just beg for those who stole it to do the right thing. I bought Pixie when my dad died nine years ago.

“And it’s the only thing I had to remember him by,” she said.

Houry, who works as a paramedic for Hato Hone St John in Auckland, heard of the theft from her brother, who had noticed vehicle tracks going up to their securely locked farm barn.

She then swiftly reported the incident to the police and took to social media after officers told her that they could only take any action if a member of the public had spotted Pixie and reported it.

To add to her troubles, the offenders also stole their family boat the same afternoon when officers came in to do forensics.

A police spokesperson confirmed this and added they have since given advice to the owner and were also investigating the additional theft at the farm property.

With retirement just two months away, the single mum had recently purchased a vehicle to tow her caravan for a country-wide holiday trip to visit her daughter in Dunedin and meet other family and friends.

“This was going to be my first break in 12 long years. I have slogged over time to save enough, pay the bills, and look after the kids.

“I worked so hard for the community as a paramedic looking after sick people. This trip was something I was doing for myself for a change. But that’s not possible anymore.”

Houry says Pixie was a one-of-a-kind caravan that cannot be replaced.
Houry recalled she had bought the caravan on Trade Me because it looked “cute and little”.

“I named her after my nickname Pixie, which my father fondly kept. Also, during his end days, when he was suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s, he mistook my daughter for me and called her Pixie.

“So it has a priceless sentimental value. And I just want it back.”

Houry added she would happily pay a reward to get Pixie back, with “no questions asked”.

She urges Northlanders who may have seen her caravan with registration C688J to report it to the police via 105, using the reference number 240822/7871.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.

