Awhi Marsden and Fran Hokianga, who did the blessing, at the new Awanui fence art facade that highlights sites of significance to Ngāi Takoto.

Late last year Awanui was named the most Beautiful Tiny Town in the country - now it’s become even more attractive with the installation of a colourful fence art facade.

The art installation, which was blessed early this month at the State Highway 1/SH10 intersection, shows off the stunning beaches and other sites in the area that are of significance to Ngāi Takoto and explains why they are so important.

Included in the images are Rangaunu Harbour, Awanui River, Houhora, Lake Ngātu, Te Rerenga Wairua, Ngārui o te Marangai/ East Beach, Utea Pā/Hukatere and Te Oneroa a Tōhē/Ninety Mile Beach.

The artwork was blessed earlier this month by Fran Hokianga and it is the final piece of the Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Open Spaces Project for Awanui, Suzie Clark, from the Te Hiku Revitalisation committee and Awanui Progressive Ratepayers Committee, said.

Clark is the Revitalisation Project project manager in Awanui and helped design and deliver this new art and feature piece that shows off the stunning beaches in Te Hiku o te Ika (the tail of the fish).

Clark said Ahi Marsden, from Ngāi Takoto, took a major role in getting the artwork from fruition to the finished article, which now helps beautify the tiny town.

Clark said Marsden’s mahi was crucial in getting the eye-catching artwork finished and now some of the Ngāi Takoto places of significance are there to view by everybody at what is one of the busiest intersections in the Far North and gateway to Te Oneroa a Tōhē/Ninety Mile Beach.

The Awanui fence art facade includes images of sites of significance to Ngāi Takoto, including Rangaunu Harbour, Awanui River, Houhora, Lake Ngātu, Te Rerenga Wairua and Te Oneroa a Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach.

“Not all our visitors know what our very northern part of the Far North has to offer, or the stunning coastlines that we all get to enjoy.’’

And while it is the last Te Hiku Revitalisation project for Awanui, Clark said it will be just the starting point for even more work to make the town even more attractive still.

“The Awanui Progressive Ratepayers Committee is working on a long-term plan for the town and as part of that we will be going out to the community asking for feedback on what else they think we need in Awanui.

“For example, do we need a pedestrian crossing? It’s a busy road and there are lots of people crossing it to and from the park and shops so is that something that people want?’’

She said huge thank yous need to go to Marsden, the te Hiku Revitalisation working group, to Mana Kai for letting the art facade on their fence, Te Hiku Community Board that funded the project, Andrea Panther & Hoskins Civil for their support, Fran Hokianga for the blessing, and to Ngāi Takoto for their design and stories about these stunning beaches that feature on this fence facade and councillor Felicity Foy.



