The Bay of Islands rubbish barge is back for summer collecting trash from boaties.

Boaties in the Bay of Islands will have an on-water place to dispose of their trash, with the return of the Bay’s summer rubbish barge service.

The popular mobile summer rubbish barge will be back on the water in the Bay of Islands this summer from December 27.

The staffed barge — a familiar sight in the Bay during the summer holiday season — is a joint venture between the Northland regional and Far North district councils, the Department of Conservation and contractor Waste Management.

It offers a service for local and visiting boaties who are encouraged to use it to help keep the Bay of Islands rubbish free.

The barge service will begin summer operations on December 27 and will run again on December 31. After then, the weather-dependent service will generally operate from January 3 on Monday and Friday until January 26. The barge may also run on January 29 if there is demand.

On operational days it will visit Urupukapuka Island campsites from 9am to 10am before mooring close to the southeastern end of Moturua Island from 10.30am to 1pm (hours will reduce as demand drops off towards the end of January or as capacity of the barge reduces).

A flat $8 fee per rubbish bag applies, regardless of whether pre-paid or plain bags are used.

Extra-large bags will incur an additional charge. Recyclables are accepted with the cost depending on quantity and cleanliness; typically somewhere $3 to $5, with more for dirty recycling.

Users are asked to follow the guidance of barge staff. There will be a maximum limit of four people on the barge at any time and footwear must be worn for health and safety reasons.

Meanwhile, shore-based facilities are available daily from 7am to 6pm at Ōpua (by the fuel jetty Far North Holdings carpark) from December 26 to January 19. A Rāwhiti site (Kaingahoa campground, Kaingahoa Bay, Rāwhiti Rd) will be open daily from 8am to 4pm from December 28 until February 28. Both the Ōpua and Rāwhiti sites will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

To find out more go to www.nrc.govt.nz/rubbishbarge



