Bay of Islands kids, Richie McCaw celebrate conservation success

From left, Lily Bowden-Murrells (Waipapa), Mika Silich (Tapuaetahi), Kora-Lee Apiata (Kaeo) and Ella Rihari-Allen (Waipapa) take a plunge off the back of the boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sunshine, dolphins, penguins, bombs off the boat and hanging out with Richie McCaw — a day in the Bay of Islands doesn't get much better than that.

Saturday's excursion was a chance for a Paihia-based family business to celebrate winning one of the country's top tourism awards, as well as a reward for six kids who campaigned for a marine mammal sanctuary in the Bay of Islands.

Carino Wildlife Cruises, which offers dolphin-watching trips on a sailing catamaran, was one of 12 tourism businesses nationwide — and by far the smallest — to win a Qualmark 100% Pure NZ Experience Award late last year.

The awards judges based their decisions on sustainability and how businesses responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DOC marine mammal ranger Cat Peters shows Bay of Islands International Academy pupils how to record penguin sightings while former All Black captain Richie McCaw looks on. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In Carino's case, instead of tying up the boat and waiting for tourists to return, owners Vanessa McKay and Wayne Limbrick put the vessel to use by setting up an education programme giving Northland children a chance to see dolphins, go snorkelling and learn about marine mammal protection.

The free Marine Explorer trips are run by volunteers with a focus on children aged 11-12 who would otherwise have little chance to experience the sea.

Former All Black captain Richie McCaw and 12-year-old Mika Silich jump off the back of the boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Six pupils from Bay of Islands International Academy, in Te Tii, north of Kerikeri, took part in Saturday's excursion along with ex-All Black captain Richie McCaw, now an ambassador for Tourism NZ.

The Year 8 students recorded data about kororā (little blue penguins), saw a pod of dolphins, and joined McCaw doing bombs off the boat.

Last year the students lobbied for DoC's proposed Bay of Islands Marine Mammal Sanctuary by making submissions to the government, meeting Conservation Minister Kiri Allen, setting up information stands and giving a public talk at Kerikeri's Procter Library.

The sanctuary plan was controversial but became law last November.

Twelve-year-olds Lily Bowden-Murrells (Waipapa, left) and Mika Silich (Tapuaetahi) keep an eye out for dolphins. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lily Bowden-Murrells, 12, of Waipapa, believed their efforts had made a difference.

''We wanted the sanctuary for dolphins because there's been such a decline. There's only 26 regular dolphins left in the Bay of Islands. They're such special animals.''

Looking after the environment was vital, Lily said.

''The environment is what supports life. If we don't have healthy oceans we won't have healthy fish, or healthy us.''

A pair of bottlenose dolphins cruise past the boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Twelve-year-old Mika Silich, of Tapuaetahi, said she loved the day out on the boat.

''I liked it that I met Richie McCaw, because he's a really famous rugby player. I liked jumping off the boat, I liked learning about wildlife and I liked seeing penguins and dolphins.''

Tourism NZ ambassador and former All Black captain Richie McCaw scans the bay for dolphins. Photo / Peter de Graaf

McCaw said it was only his second time out on the Bay.

''It's pretty awesome up here. It's great to see programmes teaching the next generation to look after places like this, and teaching them we all have to take responsibility.''

He'd been impressed by the passion of Carino's owners.

''They're prepared to give what they can, even in tough times like this. I love to see that kind of spirit.''

Carino Wildlife Cruises owners Vanessa McKay and Wayne Limbrick with their Qualmark 100% Pure NZ Experience Award. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Vanessa McKay hoped their win would inspire other small businesses to enter the awards.



They were planning one Penguin Patrol and four Marine Explorer trips for Northland schoolchildren in March.

They were also setting up a Carino Marine Explorer Charitable Trust to make sure the programme had funding to carry on.

The award was announced in late 2021 but couldn't be properly celebrated until now due to Covid-19.

Shaun Rehm (11, Kerikeri) and Julien Rice (12, Ōkaihau) have fun with a pair of binoculars. Photo / Peter de Graaf

■ One of the dolphins seen on Saturday is named French Toast. McCaw was told it got its name because it was born the same day he led the All Blacks to World Cup victory over France.