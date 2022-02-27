Bay of Islands kids, Richie McCaw celebrate conservation success

Sunshine, dolphins, penguins, bombs off the boat and hanging out with Richie McCaw — a day in the Bay of Islands doesn't get much better than that.
Saturday's excursion was a chance for a Paihia-based family business to celebrate winning one of the country's top tourism awards, as well as a reward for six kids who campaigned for a marine mammal sanctuary in the Bay of Islands.
Carino Wildlife Cruises, which offers dolphin-watching trips on a sailing catamaran, was one of 12 tourism businesses nationwide — and by far the smallest — to win a Qualmark 100% Pure NZ Experience Award late last year.
The awards judges based their decisions on sustainability and how businesses responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Carino's case, instead of tying up the boat and waiting for tourists to return, owners Vanessa McKay and Wayne Limbrick put the vessel to use by setting up an education programme giving Northland children a chance to see dolphins, go snorkelling and learn about marine mammal protection.
The free Marine Explorer trips are run by volunteers with a focus on children aged 11-12 who would otherwise have little chance to experience the sea.
Six pupils from Bay of Islands International Academy, in Te Tii, north of Kerikeri, took part in Saturday's excursion along with ex-All Black captain Richie McCaw, now an ambassador for Tourism NZ.
The Year 8 students recorded data about kororā (little blue penguins), saw a pod of dolphins, and joined McCaw doing bombs off the boat.
Last year the students lobbied for DoC's proposed Bay of Islands Marine Mammal Sanctuary by making submissions to the government, meeting Conservation Minister Kiri Allen, setting up information stands and giving a public talk at Kerikeri's Procter Library.
The sanctuary plan was controversial but became law last November.
Lily Bowden-Murrells, 12, of Waipapa, believed their efforts had made a difference.
''We wanted the sanctuary for dolphins because there's been such a decline. There's only 26 regular dolphins left in the Bay of Islands. They're such special animals.''
Looking after the environment was vital, Lily said.
''The environment is what supports life. If we don't have healthy oceans we won't have healthy fish, or healthy us.''
Twelve-year-old Mika Silich, of Tapuaetahi, said she loved the day out on the boat.
''I liked it that I met Richie McCaw, because he's a really famous rugby player. I liked jumping off the boat, I liked learning about wildlife and I liked seeing penguins and dolphins.''
McCaw said it was only his second time out on the Bay.
''It's pretty awesome up here. It's great to see programmes teaching the next generation to look after places like this, and teaching them we all have to take responsibility.''
He'd been impressed by the passion of Carino's owners.
''They're prepared to give what they can, even in tough times like this. I love to see that kind of spirit.''
Vanessa McKay hoped their win would inspire other small businesses to enter the awards.
They were planning one Penguin Patrol and four Marine Explorer trips for Northland schoolchildren in March.
They were also setting up a Carino Marine Explorer Charitable Trust to make sure the programme had funding to carry on.
The award was announced in late 2021 but couldn't be properly celebrated until now due to Covid-19.
■ One of the dolphins seen on Saturday is named French Toast. McCaw was told it got its name because it was born the same day he led the All Blacks to World Cup victory over France.